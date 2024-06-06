06 June 2024

A meeting was held with the Director General of the Department for Central and West Asia of the Asian Development Bank

On June 6, 2024, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, and the Director General of the Department for Central and West Asia of the Asian Development Bank, Evgeny Zhukov.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the current state of interaction between Turkmenistan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB). In addition, the interlocutors discussed the possibilities of implementing new joint projects in the fields of transport, healthcare, entrepreneurship, as well as issues related to renewable energy sources.

The effectiveness of Turkmenistan’s long-term interaction with the ADB, in particular in the areas of transport and energy, as well as in the field of support for the private sector and investment partnership, was emphasized.

Also during the meeting, the parties discussed joint preparatory work to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Turkmenistan becoming a member of the ADB in 2025.