06 June 2024

The 12th meeting of the Joint Turkmen-Austrian Commission was held in Vienna

On June 5, 2024, the 12th meeting of the Joint Turkmen-Austrian Commission was held in Vienna. The meeting was chaired from the Turkmen part of the Commission by the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, Mergen Gurdov. More than 70 representatives of government and business circles of both countries took part in the meeting.

During the commission meeting, the parties discussed prospects for increasing cooperation in such areas as innovative technologies in industry, energy, renewable energy sources, environmental projects, waste management, construction, transport infrastructure, services, healthcare, pharmaceutical industry, agriculture and agricultural processing.

The meeting participants expressed confidence that the new agreements reached during the current meeting will contribute to the further development of a mutually beneficial partnership.

Following the meeting, a corresponding protocol was signed.

As part of the work of the commission, round tables and bilateral meetings were also held between the heads of various organizations and departments of the two countries, as well as representatives of Austrian companies and members of the business community of Turkmenistan, which resulted in the signing of a package of bilateral partnership documents.