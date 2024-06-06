Release: Stonewall Democrats Of Arizona Endorse O'Callaghan
"I am very appreciative of this endorsement from the Stonewall Democrats of Arizona," said O'Callaghan
I am very appreciative of this endorsement from the Stonewall Democrats of Arizona,”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The O'Callaghan campaign is proud to announce it has been endorsed by the Stonewall Democrats of Arizona during Pride Month.
— Conor O'Callaghan
As a lifelong advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community, O'Callaghan was grateful for the recognition, "I am very appreciative of this endorsement from the Stonewall Democrats of Arizona," said O'Callaghan, "In college, I was the President of the InterFraternity Council and was responsible for partnering with campus LGBTQIA+ organizations and leaders to increase inclusivity on campus. The fraternity system ended up being a stalwart ally for the LGBTQIA+ community and my fraternity had one of the first openly gay Presidents on campus. I often reflect on how far the movement has come but am troubled by the threats to equality that remain. In Congress, I'll work every single day to be a defender of the LGBTQIA+ community."
MORE ABOUT STONEWALL DEMOCRATS OF ARIZONA:
Stonewall Democrats of Arizona is an LGBTQIA+ organization focused on leveling the playing field, to promote equality -- marriage, health, employment, and more -- for the LGBTQIA+ community. Their goal is to keep elected Democratic officials in office and get more Democratic candidates elected, to stand against those in office who are against equality and civil rights.
###
MORE ABOUT CONOR O'CALLAGHAN:
Conor O'Callaghan is a lifelong Democrat. He has been a prolific fundraiser and touts the most cash on hand of any candidate in the race including David Schweikert. He is endorsed and recognized by:
Daniel Goldman - U.S. Congressman
Val Hoyle - U.S. Congresswoman
Brendan Boyle - U.S. Congressman
Max Rose - Former U.S. Congressman
Justin Cooper - Former Senior Advisor to President Clinton
Ben Graff - CAWCD Board Member
Ylenia Aguilar - CAWCD Board Member
Mariana Sandoval - LD23 Arizona State Rep
Roy Tatem Jr. - Former Bernie Sanders Deputy Director
Tony Moya - Fontes for Arizona Latino Outreach Manager
Steven Slugocki - Former MCDP Chair, Fontes for Arizona Senior Advisor
Miguel Medrano - Former Obama State Director
Julie Cieniawski - Scottsdale Unified School District Board Member
Regional Carrillo - Phoenix Elementary Governing School Board Member
Rachel Bitecofer - Political Scientist, Author
Shea Najafi - SUSD Override Co-Chair, Women's Rights Activist
Kerry Baker - PVUSD Governing Board Member
Eric Kurland - Former President Scottsdale Education Association
Marco Lopez - Former Mayor of Nogales, Arizona
Ron Williams - Former host of "Turning AZ Blue" podcast
Mark Ashley - Veteran and Democratic Activist
Kate Walsh - Actress, Women's Rights Activist
Laura Benanti - Actress, Women's Rights Activist
Lesley-Ann Brandt - Actress, Women's Rights Activist
Beth Dover - Actress, Women's Rights Activist
Cissy Jones - Actress, Women's Rights Activist
Allie LaForce - Sports Reporter & Host on TNT, Founder of HelpCureHD
Endorsed by The Stonewall Democrats of Arizona
Endorsed by PowerPAC+
Endorsed by Blue America
Recognized by Moms Demand Action
Recognized by Vote Common Good
Recognized by American Promise
Matt Grodsky
Conor for AZ
+1 602-432-6889
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn