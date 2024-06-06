Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,663 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,016 in the last 365 days.

Release: Stonewall Democrats Of Arizona Endorse O'Callaghan

Stonewall Democrats of AZ Endorsement

"I am very appreciative of this endorsement from the Stonewall Democrats of Arizona," said O'Callaghan

I am very appreciative of this endorsement from the Stonewall Democrats of Arizona,”
— Conor O'Callaghan
SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The O'Callaghan campaign is proud to announce it has been endorsed by the Stonewall Democrats of Arizona during Pride Month.

As a lifelong advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community, O'Callaghan was grateful for the recognition, "I am very appreciative of this endorsement from the Stonewall Democrats of Arizona," said O'Callaghan, "In college, I was the President of the InterFraternity Council and was responsible for partnering with campus LGBTQIA+ organizations and leaders to increase inclusivity on campus. The fraternity system ended up being a stalwart ally for the LGBTQIA+ community and my fraternity had one of the first openly gay Presidents on campus. I often reflect on how far the movement has come but am troubled by the threats to equality that remain. In Congress, I'll work every single day to be a defender of the LGBTQIA+ community."

MORE ABOUT STONEWALL DEMOCRATS OF ARIZONA:

Stonewall Democrats of Arizona is an LGBTQIA+ organization focused on leveling the playing field, to promote equality -- marriage, health, employment, and more -- for the LGBTQIA+ community. Their goal is to keep elected Democratic officials in office and get more Democratic candidates elected, to stand against those in office who are against equality and civil rights.

###

MORE ABOUT CONOR O'CALLAGHAN:

Conor O'Callaghan is a lifelong Democrat. He has been a prolific fundraiser and touts the most cash on hand of any candidate in the race including David Schweikert. He is endorsed and recognized by:
Daniel Goldman - U.S. Congressman
Val Hoyle - U.S. Congresswoman
Brendan Boyle - U.S. Congressman
Max Rose - Former U.S. Congressman
Justin Cooper - Former Senior Advisor to President Clinton
Ben Graff - CAWCD Board Member
Ylenia Aguilar - CAWCD Board Member
Mariana Sandoval - LD23 Arizona State Rep
Roy Tatem Jr. - Former Bernie Sanders Deputy Director
Tony Moya - Fontes for Arizona Latino Outreach Manager
Steven Slugocki - Former MCDP Chair, Fontes for Arizona Senior Advisor
Miguel Medrano - Former Obama State Director
Julie Cieniawski - Scottsdale Unified School District Board Member
Regional Carrillo - Phoenix Elementary Governing School Board Member
Rachel Bitecofer - Political Scientist, Author
Shea Najafi - SUSD Override Co-Chair, Women's Rights Activist
Kerry Baker - PVUSD Governing Board Member
Eric Kurland - Former President Scottsdale Education Association
Marco Lopez - Former Mayor of Nogales, Arizona
Ron Williams - Former host of "Turning AZ Blue" podcast
Mark Ashley - Veteran and Democratic Activist
Kate Walsh - Actress, Women's Rights Activist
Laura Benanti - Actress, Women's Rights Activist
Lesley-Ann Brandt - Actress, Women's Rights Activist
Beth Dover - Actress, Women's Rights Activist
Cissy Jones - Actress, Women's Rights Activist
Allie LaForce - Sports Reporter & Host on TNT, Founder of HelpCureHD
Endorsed by The Stonewall Democrats of Arizona
Endorsed by PowerPAC+
Endorsed by Blue America
Recognized by Moms Demand Action
Recognized by Vote Common Good
Recognized by American Promise

Matt Grodsky
Conor for AZ
+1 602-432-6889
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn

You just read:

Release: Stonewall Democrats Of Arizona Endorse O'Callaghan

Distribution channels: Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more