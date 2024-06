Release: Stonewall Democrats Of Arizona Endorse O'Callaghan

Stonewall Democrats of AZ Endorsement

"I am very appreciative of this endorsement from the Stonewall Democrats of Arizona," said O'Callaghan

I am very appreciative of this endorsement from the Stonewall Democrats of Arizona,” — Conor O'Callaghan

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The O'Callaghan campaign is proud to announce it has been endorsed by the Stonewall Democrats of Arizona during Pride Month.As a lifelong advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community, O'Callaghan was grateful for the recognition, "I am very appreciative of this endorsement from the Stonewall Democrats of Arizona," said O'Callaghan, "In college, I was the President of the InterFraternity Council and was responsible for partnering with campus LGBTQIA+ organizations and leaders to increase inclusivity on campus. The fraternity system ended up being a stalwart ally for the LGBTQIA+ community and my fraternity had one of the first openly gay Presidents on campus. I often reflect on how far the movement has come but am troubled by the threats to equality that remain. In Congress, I'll work every single day to be a defender of the LGBTQIA+ community."MORE ABOUT STONEWALL DEMOCRATS OF ARIZONA:Stonewall Democrats of Arizona is an LGBTQIA+ organization focused on leveling the playing field, to promote equality -- marriage, health, employment, and more -- for the LGBTQIA+ community. Their goal is to keep elected Democratic officials in office and get more Democratic candidates elected, to stand against those in office who are against equality and civil rights.###MORE ABOUT CONOR O'CALLAGHAN:Conor O'Callaghan is a lifelong Democrat. He has been a prolific fundraiser and touts the most cash on hand of any candidate in the race including David Schweikert. He is endorsed and recognized by:Daniel Goldman - U.S. CongressmanVal Hoyle - U.S. CongresswomanBrendan Boyle - U.S. CongressmanMax Rose - Former U.S. CongressmanJustin Cooper - Former Senior Advisor to President ClintonBen Graff - CAWCD Board MemberYlenia Aguilar - CAWCD Board MemberMariana Sandoval - LD23 Arizona State RepRoy Tatem Jr. - Former Bernie Sanders Deputy DirectorTony Moya - Fontes for Arizona Latino Outreach ManagerSteven Slugocki - Former MCDP Chair, Fontes for Arizona Senior AdvisorMiguel Medrano - Former Obama State DirectorJulie Cieniawski - Scottsdale Unified School District Board MemberRegional Carrillo - Phoenix Elementary Governing School Board MemberRachel Bitecofer - Political Scientist, AuthorShea Najafi - SUSD Override Co-Chair, Women's Rights ActivistKerry Baker - PVUSD Governing Board MemberEric Kurland - Former President Scottsdale Education AssociationMarco Lopez - Former Mayor of Nogales, ArizonaRon Williams - Former host of "Turning AZ Blue" podcastMark Ashley - Veteran and Democratic ActivistKate Walsh - Actress, Women's Rights ActivistLaura Benanti - Actress, Women's Rights ActivistLesley-Ann Brandt - Actress, Women's Rights ActivistBeth Dover - Actress, Women's Rights ActivistCissy Jones - Actress, Women's Rights ActivistAllie LaForce - Sports Reporter & Host on TNT, Founder of HelpCureHDEndorsed by The Stonewall Democrats of ArizonaEndorsed by PowerPAC+Endorsed by Blue AmericaRecognized by Moms Demand ActionRecognized by Vote Common GoodRecognized by American Promise