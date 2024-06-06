Structure Work Scheduled to Begin Over Interstate 229 on 26th Street in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Contact: Bridger Kraye, Project Engineer, 605-940-1879

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On Monday, June 10, 2024, structure repair work is scheduled to begin on the 26th Street Bridge over Interstate 229 and the I-229 bridges over the Big Sioux River and Southeastern Avenue. Rehabilitation work is being done on all three bridge structures, and an epoxy deck seal is being placed on the 26th Street Bridge.

Lane closures will be in place on both northbound and southbound I-229 between exit 4, exit 6, and on 26th Street during construction. The project will include approach slab replacement, bridge deck grinding, deck repairs, polymer chip seal, and guardrail.

The prime contractor for the $1.9 million project is BX Civil & Construction, Inc. of Dell Rapids, SD. The overall substantial completion date for thisproject is November 2024.

Construction Project Page: Find the latest information on the project website at https://dot.sd.gov/i229-26streetbridge-pcn-07cv.

Construction Text Alert Option: For updates on major traffic changes during the project, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, text “I229Exit5” to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

