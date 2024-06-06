Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,166 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,732 in the last 365 days.

Structure Work Scheduled to Begin Over Interstate 229 on 26th Street in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release:  Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Contact:  Bridger Kraye, Project Engineer, 605-940-1879

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On Monday, June 10, 2024, structure repair work is scheduled to begin on the 26th Street Bridge over Interstate 229 and the I-229 bridges over the Big Sioux River and Southeastern Avenue. Rehabilitation work is being done on all three bridge structures, and an epoxy deck seal is being placed on the 26th Street Bridge.  

Lane closures will be in place on both northbound and southbound I-229 between exit 4, exit 6, and on 26th Street during construction. The project will include approach slab replacement, bridge deck grinding, deck repairs, polymer chip seal, and guardrail.

The prime contractor for the $1.9 million project is BX Civil & Construction, Inc. of Dell Rapids, SD. The overall substantial completion date for thisproject is November 2024.

Construction Project Page: Find the latest information on the project website at https://dot.sd.gov/i229-26streetbridge-pcn-07cv.

Construction Text Alert Option: For updates on major traffic changes during the project, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, text “I229Exit5” to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time. 

About SDDOT: The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 -30-

You just read:

Structure Work Scheduled to Begin Over Interstate 229 on 26th Street in Sioux Falls

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more