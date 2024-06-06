R.F. Lafferty Announces the Hiring of Benjamin Zucker and Zachary Blumenthal as Co-Heads of Investment Banking
R.F. Lafferty Announces the Hiring of Benjamin Zucker and Zachary Blumenthal as Co-Heads of Investment BankingNEW YORK, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. (“R.F. Lafferty”), a leading full-service broker-dealer, today announced the significant expansion of its Investment Banking team through the appointment of Benjamin Zucker and Zachary Blumenthal as Co-Heads of Investment Banking. The addition of Mr. Zucker and Mr. Blumenthal follows R.F. Lafferty’s continued expansion through strong relationships with corporate clients and expertise across financial services.
Mr. Zucker and Mr. Blumenthal have originated, facilitated, and contributed to a variety of public and private financing transactions across numerous sectors, amounting to roughly $1.5B in aggregate capital raised. Such transactions include Initial Public Offerings (traditional and SPAC), uplists, follow-on offerings, registered direct offerings, confidentially marketed public offerings, at-the-market offerings, PIPEs, traditional private placements (including pre-IPO and pre-uplist bridge offerings), debt offerings, equity line transactions, and cross-border securities offerings. Additionally, Mr. Zucker and Mr. Blumenthal have facilitated M&A transactions (including reverse mergers and de-SPAC transactions) and provided advisory services to public and private companies.
Benjamin Zucker has over 12 years of financial services experience working as an investment banker and research analyst. Mr. Zucker was previously a Managing Director in the investment banking division of Spartan Capital Securities, LLC and prior to that, a Managing Director in the investment banking division of EF Hutton. Prior to his career in investment banking, Mr. Zucker worked in Equity Research where he held Senior Analyst positions principally covering the Specialty Finance sector; including REITs (equity and mortgage) and other real estate finance-related companies, Business Development Companies (BDCs), and select Special Situations opportunities at BTIG and JMP Securities. Mr. Zucker began his career in sell-side equity research at Pritchard Capital Partners where he focused on the oilfield services sector. Ben graduated with Honors from Tulane University with a BS in Management, a Specialization in Energy Markets and a minor in Spanish.
Zachary Blumenthal has over 12 years of financial services experience working as an investment banker and attorney. Mr. Blumenthal was previously a Managing Director in the investment banking division of Spartan Capital Securities, LLC and prior to that, a Managing Director in the investment banking division of EF Hutton. Prior to his career in investment banking, Mr. Blumenthal was a securities, capital markets, and corporate attorney. His practice focused on public and private finance transactions, M&A transactions, securities law compliance, and corporate governance. He represented companies, investment banks, and investors in connection with such matters. He has extensive experience with applicable regulatory authorities, including the SEC, FINRA, the NYSE, and NASDAQ. Mr. Blumenthal was a partner at the law firms of Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP and Robinson Brog Leinwand Greene Genovese & Gluck P.C. (now known as Leech Tishman Robinson Brog). He received his J.D. from the Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University.
R.F. Lafferty Chief Operating Officer, Rob Hackel, stated, “We are thrilled to have Mr. Zucker and Mr. Blumenthal join R.F. Lafferty as we continue to grow. Their extensive experience across investment banking and capital markets will continue to enhance our level of service to our corporate, retail, and institutional clients.”
About R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc.
Established in 1946, R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. is a global, full-service broker-dealer headquartered in New York, New York. R.F. Lafferty has been family owned and operated since 1970, and clients can expect an exceptional experience, continuity in service and true dedication from the people they work with at R.F. Lafferty. R.F. Lafferty offers an array of customized services including retail brokerage, wealth management, institutional sales and trading, market making, independent research, and investment banking.
