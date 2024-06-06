D&B Engineers and Architects Hires Michael Brignoni of Holtsville, NY and James Mooney of Islip Terrace

Michael Brignoni of Holtsville, NY and James Mooney of Islip Terrace, NY D&B President Steven A. Fangmann

D&B Engineers and Architects has increased its employee roster with the hiring of Michael Brignoni of Holtsville, NY and James Mooney of Islip Terrace, NY.

D&B continues to provide solutions for all our clients’ needs by expanding our staff with engineering and administrative expertise. ” — Steven A. Fangmann, D&B President

WOODBURY, NY, USA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D&B Engineers and Architects, a leading engineering and consulting organization specializing in wastewater, water supply, hazardous waste, construction management, architecture, solid waste and civil and environmental engineering, has increased its employee roster with the hiring of two employees; Michael Brignoni of Holtsville, NY and James Mooney of Islip Terrace, NY.

D&B President Steven A. Fangmann commented, “D&B continues to provide solutions for all our clients’ needs by expanding our staff with engineering and administrative expertise. Our team of outstanding professionals serves both municipal and public organizations with top-level engineering capabilities.”

Michael Brignoni joins D&B Engineers and Architects as Engineer II/Wastewater at the firm’s Woodbury, NY headquarters. Mr. Brignoni earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from State University of New York Buffalo. Prior to D&B, he worked as a Project Engineer at P.W. Grosser Consulting in Bohemia, NY.

D&B Engineers and Architects also welcomes new hire James Mooney. Mr. Mooney joins the D&B Engineers and Architects Woodbury office as Geologist I. He is a recent graduate of State University of New York Oswego where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology.

About D&B Engineers and Architects: For almost 60 years, D&B Engineers and Architects has been recognized as a regional industry leader and innovator that delivers sustainable, cost-effective engineering and environmental solutions. The firm’s professionals work with partners to develop creative and effective approaches for solving a wide array of challenges with a special emphasis on wastewater management, environmental remediation and drinking water quality issues. Headquartered in Woodbury, NY, the firm prides itself on implementing environmentally acceptable engineering solutions that offer safe and budget-conscious solutions for clients in the public and private sectors.

For more information about D&B Engineers and Architects, please visit www.db-eng.com, or contact Mr. Gary Cucchi with PMG Strategic, Inc. at (631) 756-7160, gcucchi@pmgstrategic.com.