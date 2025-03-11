D&B Engineers and Architects Expands With Three New Hires in Fourth Quarter

D&B Logo Jack Gill of Merrick, Maxim Safronov of Bethpage and Carson Ann Stecher of Sayville Join the Team at D&B

WOODBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D&B Engineers and Architects, a leading engineering and consulting organization specializing in wastewater, water supply, hazardous waste, construction management, architecture, solid waste, and civil and environmental engineering, has hired three new environmental scientists: Jack Gill of Merrick, NY; Maxim Safronov of Bethpage, NY; and Carson Ann Stecher of Sayville, NY.

D&B President Steven A. Fangmann, P.E., BCEE commented, “D&B is proud to have these three professionals join our team, further enhancing our capabilities in environmental consulting and engineering. As a regional leader in wastewater and water supply, D&B continually augments our team with the best and the brightest to serve our private and municipal clients.”

Jack Gill joins D&B Engineers and Architects as Environmental Scientist I/Hazardous Waste at the firm’s Woodbury, NY headquarters. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Science from State University of New York College of Environmental Science & Forestry in Syracuse, NY. Mr. Gill previously conducted research on Superfund sites in New York State, collecting groundwater samples, conducting soil characterizations and completing GIS figures pertaining to project proposals.

D&B Engineers and Architects also welcomes new hire Maxim Safronov to its Woodbury office as Environmental Scientist I/Hazardous Waste. He has project experience from completing an internship at the City of Oneonta Wastewater Treatment Plant where he assisted in conducting analytical and laboratory testing to monitor wastewater quality, as well as performed preventive maintenance and assisted with the daily operations. Mr. Safronov earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and in Environmental Sustainability from State University of New York at Oneonta.

Carson Stecher comes to D&B Engineers and Architects as Environmental Scientist I/Water Supply with experience as a technical scientist from B. Laing Associates, Inc. located in Jericho, NY. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Environmental Studies: Public Policy from State University of New York at Binghamton. Ms. Stecher holds special certifications for Spatial Analysis, as a Notary Public, and a Wetland Delineation Certificate.

About D&B Engineers and Architects: For almost 60 years, D&B Engineers and Architects has been recognized as a regional industry leader and innovator that delivers sustainable, cost-effective engineering and environmental solutions. The firm’s professionals work with partners to develop creative and effective approaches for solving a wide array of challenges with a special emphasis on wastewater management, environmental remediation and drinking water quality and supply issues. Headquartered in Woodbury, NY, the firm prides itself on implementing environmentally acceptable engineering solutions that offer safe and budget-conscious solutions for clients in the public and private sectors.

