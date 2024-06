The mean temperature of the month was 31.5°C which is 0.4°C above the long-term normal for May. Note that the highest mean monthly temperature for May was 33.5°C recorded in 2021.

The mean maximum temperature of the month was 36.3°C which is 0.2°C above long-term normal. Note that May's highest mean monthly maximum temperature was 38.9°C recorded in 2021.

