China's Practice in Early Warnings

In implementing Early Warnings for All Initiative proposed by the United Nations, China is propelling capacity building, improving relevant mechanisms, reinforcing cooperation with WMO and other related departments, and sharing expertise and cases to the international community.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.