WMO launches annual photo competition

We are seeking high-quality and meaningful photographs that capture people and communities working together to ensure universal protection from hazardous weather, water, or climate events through live-saving early warning systems.

We also invite photos that illustrate the force of nature and the need to protect our beautiful planet from the impact of human activities.

WMO encourages its Members to be actively involved in the competition.

Winning entries will feature in the 2025 WMO Calendar, showcase on the WMO website and in public outreach materials and on social media platforms.

Daniel Pavlinovic, WMO 2016 Calendar Winner

The photographs are also widely used by the United Nations to illustrate weather and climate-related features.

Over the years, the WMO Calendar Competition has become one of our most popular engagement activities. It has attracted many, many amazing photographers. One of the early entries, from 2016, is from Daniel Pavlinovic, from Croatia.

2025 is an extra-special year for WMO – it’s our 75th anniversary!!! Stay tuned.

Details and Entry form