Providence Hill Announces New Sales and Marketing Director

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Providence Hill, the prestigious 1200+ acre sports and recreation club located in Hinds County has announced the addition of Mary Fran Mason as the new Manager of Sales & Marketing of the property. The addition of Mason is the latest in Providence Hill’s strategic plan for expanding and enhancing its services to club members and visitors through its recurring on-site activities and events.

A native of Madison, MS, and graduate of Mississippi State University, Mason has worked for nearly 15 years in Sales and Event Marketing. Her sales and strategic planning experience is enhanced by her and her family’s history with the club. “Providence has always held a very special place in my heart,” said Mason. “My husband proposed to me on Station 11 and had a surprise engagement party waiting for me at the pavilion. The next year, we were also married on the property.”

Mason’s love for outdoor recreation and competition brings a welcome element to the new role at Providence Hill. “I have spent countless hours on the property, enjoying sporting clays and fishing as a family,” said Mason. “As Marketing Manager, I am thrilled to help others enjoy the same experiences that we have.”

In addition to its personnel, Providence Hill has plans to expand its list of amenities throughout the property, making it a destination retreat for families throughout the state and beyond.

To learn more about Providence Hill, visit their website at providencehill.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram (@providencehillms).

