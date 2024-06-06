Submit Release
MDC invites anglers to a family fishing event in Rocky Mount June 18

CAMDENTON, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to a  family fishing event in Rocky Mount on June 18. The event will be held at the Coffman Beach Access from 5-8 p.m.

All ages and skill levels are welcome, and all fishing materials will be provided free of charge. Participants will be expected to follow all fishing regulations. For those ages 16-64, a valid fishing license will be needed. Purchase permits at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z4g

Registration for this event is not required. Questions can be sent to Lance Lewis at lance.lewis@mdc.mo.gov. Coffman Beach Access is located at 29696 Coffman Beach Road in Rocky Mount.

