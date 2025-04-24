MDC to host wild Turkey Management Workshop for landowners June 7 near Bourbon

Body

BOURBON, Mo.— The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) invite the public to a Turkey Habitat Management workshop on Saturday, June 7 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. The workshop is free and will take place at a private farm near Bourbon in Crawford County.

“This workshop focuses on wild turkey nesting and brood-rearing,” said MDC Regional Resource Management District Supervisor Jeff Esely. “It offers an excellent chance for landowners and enthusiasts to learn more about these popular gamebirds, their habitat requirements, and best management practices to help improve turkey populations.”

Participants will delve into various aspects of turkey habitat creation and management. These include the biology of turkeys, and what characteristics are best for nesting and brood-rearing conditions. It will also cover state and federal cost-share programs available to assist landowners in developing habitat.

The workshop will feature a field tour on a private farm that showcases turkey habitat improvement practices, such as woodland thinning, prescribed burning, pollinator habitat, and more.

The Turkey Habitat Management workshop is free, and lunch is provided. Space is limitedand advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/49t. Registered participants will receive detailed directions to the site of the workshop via email.

Participants are asked to bring a lawn chair and wear appropriate clothing for the weather. Closed-toe shoes designed for walking in the field are recommended.

For more information about this event, email Jeff.Esely@mdc.mo.gov, or call 636-300-1953, ext. 4162.