Introduction to Fly Fishing class to be held April 28 at Busch Conservation Area

St. CHARLES, Mo.—Fly fishing isn’t just for catching trout. It also is an excellent and relaxing method for catching a wide variety of fish, including bluegill, catfish, and bass too. Of course, Missouri’s beautiful trout parks and trout stream management areas are also calling this time of year.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering an Introduction to Fly Fishing class Monday, April 28 from 5 – 7:30 p.m. at Lake 2 on the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area in St. Charles. The class is free and open to anyone age 11 years and up.

The class we will cover the fundamentals required to get started fly fishing, including safety considerations. Participants will learn about the essential gear like how to select a rod, line, backer, leader, and tippet. The class will include the basic knots needed and good fly-casting techniques.

“Attendees will learn all the basics of fly fishing,” said MDC Outdoor Education Center Manager Bryant Hertel. “Missouri has numerous opportunities to fly fish around the state for a number of different species including trout, smallmouth bass, largemouth bass, bluegill, and more.”

Participants will need a valid Missouri fishing permit for this class (participants 15 years of age or younger are exempt). To purchase permits, see, http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Cq.

Bringing a hat, eye protection, and a folding chair. MDC will provide all equipment needed; however, participants may use their own fly rod if they prefer.

Introduction to Fly Fishing is a free program; however, advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4C3.

The August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area is in St. Charles at 2360 Highway D, two miles west of Highway 94.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.