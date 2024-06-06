Anker Innovations Issues Global Recall
Affected devices include A1112 Anker 321 power bank (Black), A3302 AnkerWork PowerConf S3 speakerphone and A3102 Soundcore bluetooth speaker (Black)BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anker Innovations has discovered that some of the lithium-ion batteries used in the A1112 Anker 321 power bank (Black), A3302 AnkerWork PowerConf S3 speakerphone and A3102 Soundcore bluetooth speaker (Black) may pose a fire safety risk due to a manufacturing defect. The lithium-ion battery in the affected devices can overheat, potentially causing melting of plastic components, smoke and fire hazards.
Although only a small number of batteries may be affected by this issue, out of an abundance of caution, Anker Innovations is reaching out to all customers to begin a recall program.
Customers can verify the model of their Anker power bank (Black) by looking at the bottom of it and confirm that it reads: Anker 321 power bank (PowerCore 5K), Model: A1112.
Customers who currently own any of the Anker 321 power banks should search the SN of their product using this Anker website link and if it matches, immediately stop using this product and follow the steps outlined below.
Customers can verify the model of their AnkerWork speakerphone by looking at the bottom of the device and confirm that it reads: Anker PowerConf S3 and Model: A3302.
Please Note: Below models and colors are NOT included in the recall:
Customers who currently own any of the Anker PowerConf S3 speakerphones should search the SN of their product using this AnkerWork website link and if it matches, immediately stop using this product and follow the steps outlined below.
Customers can verify the model of their soundcore speaker by looking at the bottom of the device (Color: Black) and confirm that it reads: Model: A3102.
Please Note: Below models and colors are NOT included in the recall:
Customers who currently own any of the soundcore A3102 Bluetooth speakers (Black) should search for the SN of their product using this Soundcore website link and if it matches, immediately stop using this product and follow the steps outlined below.
What To Do:
1. Store the affected device in a safe location
2. Click on the recall information link of the affected product (see below) to fill out the product recall information
1. https://www.anker.com/a1112-recall
2. https://us.ankerwork.com/pages/a3302-recall
3. https://us.soundcore.com/pages/a3102-recall
3. DO NOT throw the affected device into the trash or recycling bin. Please dispose of your device at a facility that accepts lithium batteries (see resources below).
Customers with any questions or in need further assistance should contact support@anker.com. The Anker Innovations team is committed to promptly addressing and resolving any issues.
Additional resources on the disposal of the affected devices:
As stated above, please dispose of the affected devices at a facility that accepts lithium-ion batteries. Below is a list of resources providing more details on the proper disposal of lithium-ion batteries. For countries not listed below, customers should research the local rules and regulations for lithium battery disposal in their specific region.
North America
United States
Local and state ordinances prohibit disposing of this product in regular trash or used battery recycling boxes at retail and home improvement stores. Check the local municipality for battery recycling options or visit these websites to find nearby recycling locations:
- U.S. Environmental Protection Agency: https://www.epa.gov/recycle/used-lithium-ion-batteries
- Earth 911: https://search.earth911.com/?what=Lithium-ion+Batteries
- Call2Recycle: https://www.call2recycle.org/locator/
Canada
- Call2Recycle: This nationwide recycling program accepts all types of rechargeable batteries, including lithium batteries. You can visit their website (https://www.call2recycle.ca/) to find the nearest drop-off location.
- Local Waste Management Facilities: Many cities and towns have waste management facilities that accept hazardous waste, including lithium batteries. You can look up the facilities in your area.
- Best Buy: Best Buy stores typically accept used batteries for recycling, including lithium batteries. You can visit their website (https://www.bestbuy.ca/en-ca/help/haul-away-and-recycling/battery-and-electronic-recycling-program) for more information.
- Staples: Staples stores also accept used batteries for recycling. You can visit their website (https://www.staples.ca/a/content/sustainability) for more information.
Europe
France
- https://www.ecologie.gouv.fr/info-tri
Germany
- https://www.umweltbundesamt.de/umwelttipps-fuer-den-alltag/elektrogeraete/lithium-batterien-lithium-ionen-akkus#gewusst-wie
Austria - https://www.bmk.gv.at/themen/klima_umwelt/abfall/Kreislaufwirtschaft/elektroaltgeraete/batterien.html#sammel-und-verwertungssysteme-0-5
United Kingdom
- https://www.recyclenow.com/recycling-locator
Netherlands
https://www.legebatterijen.nl/
Australia
To dispose of the affected devices, consumers can contact their local council about e waste disposal or find their closest e-waste collection service at www.recyclingnearyou.com.au.
About Anker Innovations
Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging and home energy storage technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its seven key brands: Anker, AnkerMake, Anker SOLIX, AnkerWork, Eufy, Nebula and Soundcore.
More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com
Brett White
Anker Innovations
email us here