Youthful Savings Marketplace Opens Its First Physical Store

Opening date for Pico Roots and Youthful Savings Marketplace

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first Youthful Savings Marketplace (YSM) will open at the new Pico Roots location in Santa Monica, CA, on June 7th at 10 a.m. PT. This milestone is a big step for young entrepreneurs on YSM to grow and succeed. YSM, an online e-commerce platform, is part of the Youthful Savings (YS) tech-powered learning ecosystem. It features successful young vendors who have completed the "Youth Entrepreneurship For A More Inclusive Global Economy" program on YS’ EdTech platform, The Learning Marketplace (TLM).

Through the Community Corporation of Santa Monica, YS has been supported by being allowed to rent vendor space for YSM. Youth vendors at the marketplace can sell outside the YSM e-commerce platform. Executive Director Tara Barauskas remarked, "Youthful Savings Marketplace is poised to bring economic growth and community development to Santa Monica’s first small business marketplace. With Pico Root’s abundant opportunities and resources, their ambitious young entrepreneurs will help build a stronger, more inclusive local economy." The opportunity to sell at Pico Roots represents an exciting opportunity for the development and prosperity of YS, Santa Monica, and its small businesses.

YS is proud to be a part of this collective effort and to see youth entrepreneurs succeed and thrive. Featured YSM vendor Annie Zhao, CEO of AniArt, is one of the many youth excited for this opportunity to have their work featured in a physical store, “As an artist and a business major, I’m always looking for ways to optimize my hobbies and turn them into something more. With Youthful Savings, I’m able to do that and more! I’m super excited and grateful to be a featured vendor at Pico Roots! I hope everyone can have a look at my stickers!” Annie and the featured youth are proven examples of young entrepreneurs. Their excitement and ambition are limitless.

YS is not just a tech company but a beacon of hope. It empowers young people, some of which become featured vendors. The new YSM store allows youth to experience genuine economic gains. Each featured vendor received an inventory grant from the Youthful Savings Foundation (YSF). Featured vendors are recipients of the Community Investment Fund (CIF), which gives them more capital to reinvest in the success of their business.

YS is committed to kind capitalism based on bottom-up economics. It believes that the next generation of world citizens can recreate the global economy to make it fairer and more inclusive. By selling within the Pico Roots concept, youth are not just selling products but achieving their dreams. Youth gain the potential for a brighter future, seizing genuine socioeconomic opportunities for themselves and their community.

About Youthful Savings (YS):

YS is a tech-powered learning ecosystem dedicated to socioeconomic empowerment through mental well-being, economic empowerment, and community development. Youthful Savings provides youth with online education through The Learning Marketplace and a platform to create global online businesses through the Youthful Savings Marketplace. For more information, visit www.youthfulsavings.com.