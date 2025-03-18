Youthful Savings Hosts New Family Programming for Junior High School 062 Ditmas Families Sponsored by NYC Public Schools

Youthful Savings will host its new family programming, Family Entrepreneurship for a More Inclusive Global Economy, for J.H.S 062 Ditmas.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Youthful Savings (YS) team will host its new Family Entrepreneurship for a More Inclusive Global Economy program, sponsored by the New York City Public Schools Department of Education for J.H.S 062 Ditmas families. The program will be a multi-part series with four sessions held on April 3rd, April 24th, May 15th, and May 22nd to increase community financial literacy and economic empowerment. These events, exclusive to Ditmas families, aim to educate them on mental well-being, personal development, technology, best financial practices, and how to start a business. Families of J.H.S. 062 Ditmas can RSVP for these events on The Learning Marketplace (TLM), an edtech platform and part of the YS learning ecosystem..

These events follow YS’s previous youth-centered Live Experience, “Career Planning for Youth.” This Live Experience was also held at J.H.S. 062 Ditmas and directed towards educating Ditmas youth and their families about the various career opportunities at a young age. YS’ newest family program will feature education catered to the families of Ditmas students. The topics will include starting a business, utilizing the proven Youthful Savings entrepreneurship methodology, and thriving in the global economy. Parent Coordinator Marilyn Domenech has been working with YS and Ditmas families to help bring these key skills to the school community, “Youthful Savings will contribute to the success of the Family Entrepreneurship program at Ditmas by providing families with innovative tools and resources to learn about entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and personal development through its award-winning methodologies, such as the "My Own Business Challenge" program. By fostering heart-based entrepreneurship and equipping participants with practical skills and access to platforms like the Youthful Savings Marketplace, YS empowers families to build sustainable businesses while enhancing their economic futures.”

Graduates can start a real global business on the e-commerce platform Youthful Savings Marketplace from these programs. Ditmas families are encouraged to RSVP before April 3rd at: https://thelearningmarketplace.com/event/family-entrepreneurship-for-a-more-inclusive-global-economy-x-ditmas-j-h-s-62-families/.

YS has hosted numerous engaging Live Experiences designed for youth, highlighted by its program, “Youth Entrepreneurship for a More Inclusive Global Economy.” These Live Experiences serve as a platform to unite various communities, fostering socioeconomic empowerment and collaboration. Youth participants receive crucial education on essential subjects like entrepreneurship, community planning, and personal finance, all delivered in a way that is easy to grasp through TLM’s unique direct-to-youth platform. Focused on uplifting youth, these Live Experiences have created opportunities for many to connect with TLM’s distinctive, integrated learning approach, ultimately boosting their knowledge and potential for future achievements. YS advances its socioeconomic empowerment and development mission through these upcoming family events sponsored by NYC Public Schools. While TLM has primarily focused on the youth, these events also cater to families, creating additional opportunities for education and empowerment within NYC communities.

YS is a learning ecosystem dedicated to socioeconomic empowerment through mental well-being, economic empowerment, and community development. Youthful Savings provides youth with online education through The Learning Marketplace and a platform to create global online businesses. Through Youthful Savings, youth can create a more inclusive global economy. For more information, visit www.youthfulsavings.com.

