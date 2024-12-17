Youthful Savings Hosted a Career Planning for Youth Seminar in Partnership with NYC Public Schools District 20

The Career Planning for Youth event featured industry professionals who helped youth learn to plan for their careers and goal at a young age!

...The 'Handle Your Business' workbook was a fantastic tool that facilitated meaningful discussions between students and parents. The guest speakers were incredibly engaging...” — Marilyn Aybar Domenech, NYC Public Schools District 20 Parent Coordinator

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Youthful Savings (YS) recently partnered with NYC Public Schools District 20 (D20) to host its Career Planning for Youth seminar on December 12th. The event featured esteemed guest speakers, mentors, and industry professionals from finance, higher education, and technology backgrounds. The event aimed to help youth plan their careers by focusing on their strengths, talents, and passions. The seminar took place at I.S. 62 Ditmas in Brooklyn, NY. Youth and their families were invited to learn on YS' proprietary EdTech platform, The Learning Marketplace (TLM), which provides real-world education in relevant topics like college planning, Bitcoin, NFTs, vertical farming, community development skills, personal finance, economics, civic engagement, entrepreneurship, cybersecurity, AI and many more subjects that are not usually taught in the public school system. Courses are delivered through a flipped classroom modality through reflection-based learning.

YS founder and Head of Business Development, Somya R Munjal, worked to host the ‘Career Planning for Youth’ seminar with Public Schools D20 Family Support Coordinator Sylwia Jasinski. The seminar, which welcomed all youth and their families, was designed to provide guidance and empowerment specifically tailored for the substantial number of Title 1 students enrolled in New York City public schools. This event focused on equipping participants with invaluable knowledge and support to navigate the challenges they may face in their educational and professional journeys. Through expert discussions, the seminar aimed to foster a sense of belonging and inspire confidence among attendees, ensuring that these students and their families felt supported and informed as they pursued academic and professional success. Marilyn Aybar Domenech, NYC Public Schools Parent Coordinator, remarked on the impact of YS’ Career Planning for Youth Seminar, “Our school recently hosted the Career Planning for Youth event, and it exceeded our expectations! The 'Handle Your Business' workbook was a fantastic tool that facilitated meaningful discussions between students and parents. The guest speakers were incredibly engaging and provided invaluable insights into various career paths while creating a warm and relatable atmosphere. The event's structure was excellent, ensuring a balance of informative presentations and interactive activities. The high level of student and parent engagement demonstrates the program's effectiveness. We highly recommend Youthful Savings to other schools looking to empower their students.” The TLM learning exercise, Handle Your Business, where youth learn to hone in on their skills for career planning, was the basis of this interactive in-person event.

The event's guest speakers included Michael Durant, CPA, JD, Tax Manager at Prager Metis CPAs, and Alex Scott, Vice President of Enrollment at CUNY College of Staten Island. During the seminar, youth interacted with guest speakers and learned how to effectively plan their careers based on their unique strengths and passions.

Youthful Savings' Career Planning for Youth seminar was a significant step in empowering the next generation. By providing essential resources and insights from industry professionals, the event not only equipped participants with the tools needed for effective career planning but also fostered a supportive community among students and their families. The collaborative efforts of YS and NYC Public Schools District 20 will continue beyond this event to further uplift the youth of NYC Public Schools!

About Youthful Savings (YS):

YS is a tech-powered learning ecosystem dedicated to socioeconomic empowerment through mental well-being, economic empowerment, and community development. Youthful Savings provides youth with online education through The Learning Marketplace and a platform to create global online businesses through the Youthful Savings Marketplace. For more information, visit www.youthfulsavings.com.

