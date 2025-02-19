Youthful Savings Partners with Community Corporation of Santa Monica to Offer a Custom Learning Program

This custom program will bring the youth mental well-being, economic empowerment, and community-building skills.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Youthful Savings (YS) is pleased to partner with the Community Corporation of Santa Monica to offer the custom learning program “Youth Entrepreneurship for a More Inclusive Global Economy.” This program features the award-winning “My Own Business Challenge” on YS’ direct-to-youth EdTech platform, The Learning Marketplace (TLM). This custom program focuses on increasing mental well-being, economic empowerment, and community-building skills while allowing youth to start real businesses.

Sponsored by LA Supervisor District 2 Holly Mitchell and Supervisor District 3 Lindsey Horvath, this program is open to the Santa Monica youth residents of Community Corporation properties. Youthful Savings provides education to empower the youth and their communities economically. Participants can increase their mental well-being and community-building skills through this education. Graduates can sell online on the Youthful Savings Marketplace (YSM), a global e-commerce platform designed to host youth businesses. Successful businesses will have the opportunity to be featured at the local Pico Roots Marketplace in Santa Monica and will also receive an inventory grant from the Youthful Savings Foundation (YSF). This foundation aims to reduce bias in initial business investment and maintain business integrity within the community, ensuring all successful businesses have the support they need to thrive. Through this effort, YSF aims to create kind capitalism through bottom-up economics.

Following the preparation of this anticipated program, Tara Barauskas, Executive Director of Community Corporation of Santa Monica, expressed her thoughts, “Community Corp. is thrilled to be working with Youthful Savings in several capacities to promote youth empowerment and entrepreneurship. We believe the youth is our future, and we appreciate the programs that Youthful Savings brings to our youth, so that they can learn how to create their own opportunities and entrepreneurship skills. They are now operating in our Pico Roots marketplace and giving our youth support to create and sell their creations. We need more of this in our community!” The Youth Entrepreneurship for a More Inclusive Global Economy program with the Community Corp. aims to continue educating and uplifting youth both locally in Santa Monica and globally through their combined efforts.

The Youth Entrepreneurship for a More Inclusive Global Economy program will be hosted online, supplemented by an in-person information session on March 6, 2025. Alongside the award-winning “My Own Business Challenge,” participants will access a comprehensive range of self-paced learning exercises covering topics such as Bitcoin, communication skills, conflict resolution, emotional intelligence, financial wellness, vertical farming, and storytelling. These educational experiences will provide youth with the knowledge and resources necessary to economically empower themselves and their communities while supporting their mental well-being. Interested residents of Community Corporation properties can RSVP via https://thelearningmarketplace.com/event/youth-entrepreneurship-for-a-more-inclusive-global-economy-x-community-corporation-of-santa-monica/.

About Youthful Savings:

YS is a learning ecosystem dedicated to socioeconomic empowerment through mental well-being, economic empowerment, and community development. Youthful Savings provides youth with online education through The Learning Marketplace and a platform to create global online businesses via the Youthful Savings Marketplace. Through Youthful Savings, youth can create a more inclusive global economy. For more information, visit www.youthfulsavings.com.

