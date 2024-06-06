Celebrate Success, Foster Sustainability at the 2024 Maine ELO Summit!

Calling all Maine educators! Join your colleagues for the 2024 Maine ELO Summit, taking place on August 13th at the Brunswick Hotel. This year’s theme, “Celebrating Success, Fostering Sustainability,” promises an inspiring day filled with valuable insights and discussions on Extended Learning Opportunities (ELOs). The summit is open to all Maine school personnel and supporting partners. Registration and meals are fully covered by JMG with support from the Maine Department of Education (DOE).

What are ELOs?

ELOs are a form of micro-credentialing that allow students to earn academic credit through diverse, hands-on experiences outside the conventional classroom. They emphasize community-based career exploration and are highly personalized opportunities for students to:

Engage in learning in ways that resonate with them.

Connect their learning to everyday life in meaningful ways.

ELOs combine elements of academic instruction (projects, papers, presentations) with experiential learning (project-based learning, internships, job shadows).

The Value of ELOs:

Flexible: ELO experiences can be designed for in-person, remote, or hybrid settings, allowing schools to utilize their resources effectively.

Personalized: ELOs offer the chance to customize courses for students who need additional support, specific motivation, or excel in a certain area. They cater to individual learning styles.

Relevant: Every ELO connects real-life experiences with learning standards. This format translates to highly relevant and engaging content, often incorporating valuable career exploration.

2024 ELO Summit Highlights Not to Miss –

Student Stories: Be inspired by students sharing their firsthand ELO experiences!

Dynamic Workshops: Interactive sessions will feature microlearning opportunities followed by facilitated workshops to translate insights into actionable plans.

Engaging Discussions and Networking: Connect with your peers through panel discussions, networking receptions, and collaborative planning sessions.

Don’t Miss Out – Registration is Free!

Register today and be part of the exciting future of ELOs in Maine! For more information, including a full agenda for the day, please see the event flyer.