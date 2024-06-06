RequestWeed.com Launches to Revolutionize the Cannabis Industry
Integrated technology solutions and driving operating costs down.
We are thrilled about the compliance benefits RequestWeed.com provides and the opportunity to help create the most compliant market in Massachusetts and New England, and then expand nationwide.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS , USA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RequestWeed.com, a ground-breaking technology company, is thrilled to announce its official launch today at Booth O8 at this week’s Flower Expo on June 5th and 6th in Greenfield, MA.
— Michael P. Ryan, co-founder and CTO of RequestWeed.com
RequestWeed.com serves a broad spectrum of the cannabis industry, including consumers, dispensaries, brands, wholesalers, delivery companies, transporters, and testing labs.
The platform is the result of merging years of cannabis operating and consumer experience with top-tier IT professionals. It is designed not just to address existing pain points for cannabis operators but to create an online community that enhances access, integration, and collaboration among cannabis industry players and critical support companies.
This innovative platform offers integrated technology solutions aimed at improving compliance, reducing costs, driving revenue, and providing faster, more affordable technology solutions to the cannabis industry.
Matthew Richman, CEO of RequestWeed.com, explains: “All of us in the cannabis industry keep saying it: technology solutions today are fragmented, subpar, and expensive, especially for the value they deliver. This appears to be evident in the year-over-year performance of many existing technology players as their customers reduce spending, defect to newer players, or eliminate spending completely.”
Enhancing the Consumer Shopping Experience
A primary objective of RequestWeed.com is to improve the end-user experience while converting gathered user data and other available information into useful insights for businesses. Today marks the launch of the first full-version of its consumer-facing solution, which, for the first time, allows consumers to request products directly from local dispensaries, set favorite products and dispensaries, manage their loyalty programs, and view their purchasing history. Consumers can sign up and access all features at no cost.
Solutions for Cannabis Businesses and Support Companies
RequestWeed.com is launching its business solutions led by a comprehensive suite of integrated marketing services, including website design, hosting, SEO, customer outreach, social media, and more. RequestWeed.com is also releasing an initial beta version of the following solutions for cannabis businesses:
- Online application with current listings for all licensed cannabis businesses, including dispensaries, vertically integrated brands, cultivators, processors, testing labs, and transporters, as well as support companies.
- Customizable listings with dispensary menus and ordering capability.
- Identity verification solutions for digital, in-store, and delivery applications.
- Ability to receive product requests and reviews from consumers.
Richman adds, “For years, I have been saying that somebody should build something new and improved for the cannabis industry. RequestWeed.com has done that, and I am excited for the many new features planned for release during the remainder of 2024.”
Driving Improvements in Compliance
The system improves compliance by automatically maintaining listings of only current licenses, incorporating two-factor authentication for site access to reduce the risk of minors accessing and other diversions, and providing identity solutions for dispensaries, delivery companies and online ordering. This includes facial recognition matching to IDs powered by IDScan.net to help companies stay compliant. Compliant and lower cost inventory tracking, tagging and management solutions will be released later this year.
Michael P. Ryan, co-founder and CTO of RequestWeed.com, states: "We are thrilled about the compliance benefits RequestWeed.com provides and the opportunity to help create the most compliant market in Massachusetts and New England, and then expand nationwide. We are committed to supporting the regulated cannabis industry and the safe and secure sale of cannabis. Our launch this week is the culmination of a lifelong dream for me.”
Visit the team during the Flower Expo to see first-hand how RequestWeed.com is transforming the cannabis industry or visit the company's website at www.requestweed.com. Also visit the company's affiliate page: www.the420homepage.com.
