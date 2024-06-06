DSEDJ, Talent Committee and universities visit San Francisco, United States, to motivate outstanding international academics and students to conduct exchanges and pursue studies in Macao

MACAU, June 6 - To promote the internationalisation of higher education in Macao, attract more outstanding international academics and students to study and facilitate scientific research in Macao, while at the same time reserving talents for industries developing under the ‘1+4’ adequate economic diversification strategy, Education and Youth Development Bureau Director Kong Chi Meng, Talent Development Committee Secretary-General Chao Chong Hang, University of Macau Vice Rector Ge Wei, Macao Polytechnic University Rector Im Sio Kei, Macao University of Tourism Rector Vong Chuk Kwan, Macau University of Science and Technology President Lee Hun-wei, and City University of Macau Rector Liu Jun, travelled to San Francisco, the United States, between 27 and 31 May, and met with several local universities and Chinese students and scholars associations. During this journey, the delegation, led by Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Ao Ieong U, participated in the ‘U.S.-China Bay to Bay Dialogue’, visited the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in San Francisco and held a two-session event titled ‘Development Opportunities for Talents in Macao, China’.

Attract outstanding international academics and students to Macao for exchanges and studies

With the assistance of the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in San Francisco, the delegation from Macao organised a couple of ‘Development Opportunities for Talents in Macao, China’ sessions during their stay in the United States, introducing the current status of higher education and talent development in Macao to the Chinese students and scholars associations of local universities, as well as Chinese chambers of commerce, groups and youth students in San Francisco. The delegation met with Chinese students and scholars association representatives, Chinese academics and students from Stanford University, the University of California, Davis and the University of California, Berkeley, to brief them on the internationalised education and research platforms offered by higher education institutions in Macao, encouraging the Chinese academics and students to pursue further studies in Macao and support scientific research development in the city. Such briefing was also given to local Chinese chambers of commerce and groups.

Continue to promote the internationalisation of higher education in Macao

During their stay in the United States, the delegation visited Stanford University, one of the top-ranked universities in the world, as well as the University of California, Davis and San Francisco State University. They also made an expedition to Silicon Valley where they introduced to local organisations the status of higher education in Macao and the development priorities and featured programmes of the city’s higher education institutions, and discussed matters such as university development, academic exchange and talent development. Higher education in Macao is developing in the direction of internationalisation and marketisation, with university quality and recognition improving day by day. All higher education institutions in Macao are striving to align themselves with the city’s development and adequate economic diversification policy, and to increase their external exchange and co-operation efforts, jointly building a brand in higher education for the city.

Promote Macao’s higher education and talent development

Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Ao Ieong U led the delegation to the ‘U.S.-China Bay to Bay Dialogue’ where she delivered a speech. In the high-level exchange session of the event, Vice Rector Ge Wei and President Lee Hun-wei participated in the group discussions, sharing on two topics—‘Jointly cultivating friendships between the peoples that span generations’ and ‘Building green and low-carbon Bay Areas together’—and promoting Macao’s higher education, with a view to facilitating exchange between the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the San Francisco Bay Area. In addition, Secretary Ao Ieong U paid a visit to the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in San Francisco with the delegation and introduced to Consul General Zhang Jianmin the unique role of the Macao SAR in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, as well as the SAR Government’s ‘1+4’ development strategy for adequate economic diversification and Talent Recruitment Programmes, in the hope that the Consulate General would assist in local promotions.

Members of the Macao delegation also included: Director of the Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ho Ioc San; Deputy Director of the Executive Committee of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, Su Kun; President of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, U U Sang; Director of the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, Lei Chi Wai; Consultant of the Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Leong Veng Hang; member of the Talent Development Committee, U Seng Pan; and member of the Talent Review and Recruitment Committee, Kong Chio Fai.