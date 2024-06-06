COGNIZANT MAJOR LEAGUE CRICKET PARTNERS WITH REMITLY AHEAD OF HISTORIC SECOND SEASON
COGNIZANT MAJOR LEAGUE CRICKET PARTNERS WITH REMITLY AHEAD OF HISTORIC SECOND SEASONSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cognizant Major League Cricket (MLC) is excited to announce a new multi-season partnership with Remitly, a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders, as a Signature Partner ahead of the league’s historic second season.
The partnership marks a significant milestone as MLC prepares for the thrilling tournament return on July 5 in Morrisville, NC, and Grand Prairie, TX.
With a global footprint spanning more than 170 countries, Remitly’s digitally native, cross-border payments app delights customers with a fast, reliable, and transparent money movement experience, making it a perfect fit for MLC's diverse and global fan base.
As part of the strategic partnership, Remitly will launch exclusive promotions to celebrate MLC fans, including discounts on international money transfers and special offers during the season. Fans attending select MLC matches this season can look forward to in-stadium experiences and giveaways supported by Remitly.
“The partnership with Remitly marks another significant milestone for Cognizant Major League Cricket as part of our investment into growing the sport in the United States,” said Vijay Srinivasan, CEO of Cognizant Major League Cricket.
“With the support of our partners, we are focused on elevating the fan experiences in-stadium and the broadcast product for our fans around the world this season, building on the success of the inaugural tournament to create a must-watch sporting event for all cricket fans,” said Srinivasan.
“Cricket is one of the many ways our customers stay connected with loved ones, no matter where they are in the world,” said Pankaj Sharma, Remitly’s Chief Business Officer. “Remitly is thrilled to partner with Cognizant Major League Cricket for its historic second season, and we look forward to seeing how this beloved global sport continues to unite and inspire our customers.”
Season two of MLC showcases three weeks of nonstop T20 action, featuring international stars and the nation’s top domestic talent putting on a show, including Steve Smith (Washington Freedom), Pat Cummins (San Francisco Unicorns), Nicholas Pooran (MI New York), Imad Wasim (Seattle Orcas), Devon Conway (Texas Super Kings), and Sunil Narine (LA Knight Riders).
Tickets for all matches, including the four playoffs, are available online through the Official Cognizant Major League Cricket website. In addition to the world-class matches, fans have several ticket options to choose from, with general admission tickets starting at $30 per person. The season's excitement extends beyond the pitch, with entertainment, fireworks, free giveaways, player signings and meet-and-greets, merchandise giveaways, food trucks, and samples throughout the tournament.
Fans nationwide are encouraged to act fast and secure tickets at tickets.majorleaguecricket.com.
For more information about Major League Cricket, please visit www.majorleaguecricket.com
