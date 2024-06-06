Titan OS partners with CANAL+ Group to expand its local and premium content offer across Europe

Titan OS x Canal Plus Titan OS Canal Plus Remote Control Button

Titan OS strengthens its premium content offering by signing a global agreement with CANAL+ Group covering ten European territories

BARCELONA, SPAIN, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan OS S.L. (Titan OS), the technology, entertainment and advertising company based in Barcelona, has announced its partnership with CANAL+ Group, a leader in the creation and distribution of content, to expand its premium content offering across Europe.

This partnership further strengthens Titan OS' content proposition, focused on offering premium content.

The roll-out covers ten countries (France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Switzerland, Austria, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania) and six brands belonging to CANAL+ Group (Canal+, Skylink, Direct One, Focus Sat, TV Vlaanderen, and Télésat).

CANAL+ Group applications will be pre-installed on Titan OS Home Page, allowing CANAL+ Group subscribers to log-in and enjoy the best sports, movies, or series content.

CANAL+ subscribers will be able to discover and watch within CANAL+ all the content included in their package and will only be one click away from watching their favourite videos, including content from third-party applications. Titan OS viewers will thus benefit from the best experience possible available to CANAL+ Group subscribers and the easiest way to find the right content to watch.

"We are excited to partner with CANAL+. Our mission is to improve the TV experience by connecting viewers with the content they love. We understand the importance of offering high-quality content adapted to all audiences. This launch is a step forward in strengthening our content proposition in Europe. Moreover, by simplifying content discovery, we not only enrich the viewing experience but also unlock more effective monetisation opportunities for our content partners”, stated Jacinto Roca, CEO at Titan OS.

“We are happy to announce this partnership with TITAN OS. The simultaneous roll out in ten territories reflects the acceleration of CANAL+ Group global expansion. Across all those countries, access to all Canal+ content and bundles will be smoother than ever on Titan OS powered TV’s, such as Philips Smart TV’s, mentioned Philippe Schwerer, EVP Industrial Partnerships & New Business at Canal+ Group.

Titan OS is already installed on 2023 and 2024 Philips Linux Smart TV devices and will soon extend its reach to earlier models through an automatic software update, providing access to the content offering from CANAL+ Group and M7 Group to new audiences across Europe.

This launch marks another step forward on Titan OS’ mission to rethink TV. Aiming to simplify content discovery. All the content from CANAL+ Group will be easily accessible from the homepage. And to make it even easier for French audiences to access their favourite application, a branded Canal+ button will be included on the remote controls of Philips Titan OS TVs in France.