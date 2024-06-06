Zaph And Zoe Agro-Export Company among most trusted partners in delivering quality hibiscus flowers (flor de jamaica)
Zaph And Zoe Agro-Export Company among most trusted partners in delivering quality hibiscus flowers (flor de jamaica)LAGOS, LAGOS, NIGERIA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zaph And Zoe Agro-Export Company among most trusted partners in delivering quality hibiscus flowers (flor de jamaica)
Zaph & Zoe Export Company (www.zzexports.com), an African-agro commodity sourcing, processing and export company serving the spice, beverage, grain, pulse and oil seed industry, has emerged as one of the top exporters of hibiscus flowers out of Nigeria.
Over the years, they have exported over 10,000 metric tons of agro produce to countries such as United States, United Arab Emirates, Greece, Netherlands, Germany, India, Mexico and others.
Over time, they have built an extensive network of rural farmers with a strong relationship that influences the right farm practices, strengthening their roots in the supply chain process. Their vast knowledge in logistics processes has put them at the forefront in the market. Their mission is to see to it that customers get timely deliveries on products by solving the challenges that come with shipping from this side of the world.
Hibiscus Flower In Nigeria
Nigeria grows many sought-after cash crops, but one of the globally demanded agricultural products is the dry hibiscus flower, produced in large quantities in Nigeria. Dried hibiscus flower is used in the production of hibiscus tea. The tea is a caffeine-free herbal tea from a special type of hibiscus called Roselle - the scientific name is Hibiscus sabdariffa. The tea is made out of the dried fruit part of Roselle, called calyx, which is red and tastes like berries. It is also used for the local brew known as Zoborodo (Zobo) and can be processed into hot and cold herbal beverages, jellies, and confectioneries, among others.
Although hibiscus grows all year round in almost every state in Nigeria, its most extensive cultivation occurs in Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Gombe, Bauchi, and Borno. It only takes three to four months to cultivate, depending on the region. Nigerian hibiscus production exhibits a clear seasonal pattern where the peak season is between November and April, while the off-season is from May to October. It is important to note that prices tend to be higher during off-seasons.
There are five types of hibiscus flowers: Gugungu, Talata Kenya, Pataskum, Bulcara (Red and Black), and Katsina Flower. The US, Mexico, Germany, the Netherlands, and several regions of Europe, Asia, and America are among Nigeria's export destinations for dried hibiscus flowers. This is often exported naturally and processed further for its intended purposes.
Sourcing For Hibiscus Flowers In Nigeria
Zaph & Zoe works closely with farmers in the rural parts of Africa to produce crops and crop products for a wide range of industries all over the world at the best possible price, coupled with speed and an insanely exceptional customer experience.
While the export of Hibiscus Flower from Nigeria can seem easy, sourcing them from reliable and reputable agro-export companies like Zaph and Zoe Agro Export eliminates the stress of traveling across different states in Nigeria to get the agricultural products. This is the leading agro-export company in Nigeria with years of experience in bolstering international trade in cash crops produced from Nigeria. As such, Zaph and Zoe Agro Export also export other produce, such as Sesame Seeds, soybeans, Shea nut, Split Ginger, Pigeon Peas and Cassia tora.
Factors That Affect Price Of Hibiscus Flowers At International Market
There is no fixed price to the value of hibiscus flower in the international market, as it fluctuates with exchange rates. But here are some factors that can influence the price:
● Quantity of hibiscus flowers ordered
● Grade of hibiscus flowers
● Age of the hibiscus flowers
● Distance from Nigeria to the destination country
● Harvest season
● Import duties
● Freight & haulage cost
● Shipping & Delivery Terms Of Hibiscus Flowers
You can Import Hibiscus Flowers From Zaph And Zoe
To get more information, contact them on +2347010510915 (whatsapp or phone call) and visit their website on www.zzexports.com
Zaph And Zoe is a leading agro-export company that continues to extend the frontiers of hibiscus flower' export from Nigeria. They are a duly registered export company that meets all requirements to export hibiscus flowers to the United States, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and other parts of the world.
They are licensed by the federal government of Nigeria as well as the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).
They employ the latest innovations to ensure that they source and export high-grade hibiscus flowers that meet international standards and are more beneficial to consumers. Zaph And Zoe work in consonance with farmers through research and development to ensure the production of hibiscus flowers that are of the best quality.
Zaph And Zoe Agro-Export Company
Zaph And Zoe Agro-Export Company
+ +2347010510915
info@zzexports.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube