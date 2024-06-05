Senate Bill 1147 Printer's Number 1682

PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1527

PRINTER'S NO. 1682

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1147

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, PENNYCUICK, DiSANTO, KEARNEY,

BREWSTER, BAKER, VOGEL, COSTA, STEFANO, ROTHMAN, FLYNN,

FARRY, ARGALL AND MILLER, APRIL 22, 2024

SENATOR LANGERHOLC, TRANSPORTATION, AS AMENDED, JUNE 5, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in inspection of vehicles, further providing for

inspection of motorcycles.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 4708 of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 4708. Inspection of motorcycles.

[An annual system of inspections in accordance with section

4702 (relating to requirement for periodic inspection of

vehicles) shall be established for motorcycles according to the

following schedule:

(1) Motorcycles whose registrations expire in the months

of January and July shall be inspected in the months of May,

June or July.

(2) Motorcycles whose registrations expire in the months

of February and August shall be inspected in the months of

June, July or August.

