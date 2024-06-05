Senate Bill 1147 Printer's Number 1682
PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1527
PRINTER'S NO. 1682
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1147
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, PENNYCUICK, DiSANTO, KEARNEY,
BREWSTER, BAKER, VOGEL, COSTA, STEFANO, ROTHMAN, FLYNN,
FARRY, ARGALL AND MILLER, APRIL 22, 2024
SENATOR LANGERHOLC, TRANSPORTATION, AS AMENDED, JUNE 5, 2024
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in inspection of vehicles, further providing for
inspection of motorcycles.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 4708 of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 4708. Inspection of motorcycles.
[An annual system of inspections in accordance with section
4702 (relating to requirement for periodic inspection of
vehicles) shall be established for motorcycles according to the
following schedule:
(1) Motorcycles whose registrations expire in the months
of January and July shall be inspected in the months of May,
June or July.
(2) Motorcycles whose registrations expire in the months
of February and August shall be inspected in the months of
June, July or August.
