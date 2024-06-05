Submit Release
Senate Bill 464 Printer's Number 1685

PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - § 9121. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this subchapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"City." The term does not include a city of the first class.

"Police department." As defined under section 2162 (relating

to definitions).

"Police officer." As defined under section 2162.

§ 9122. Pension service credit for prior service with police

department.

A city, borough, town, township or regional police department

shall MAY amend its ordinance or resolution establishing a

police pension fund to provide full-time police officers who

have satisfied vesting requirements the option to purchase up to

five years of pension service credit for prior part-time or

full-time police service provided in a police department.

§ 9123. Computation of amount due.

The amount due for the purchase of credit for prior police

service UNDER THIS SUBCHAPTER shall be computed by:

(1) multiplying the normal cost rate for the police

pension plan a police officer is buying into, but not to

exceed 10%, by the police officer's average annual rate of

compensation over the first three years of service with the

police department; and

(2) multiplying the product from paragraph (1) by the

number of years and fractional part of a year of creditable

prior police service being purchased together with interest

at the rate of 4.75% compounded annually from the date of

initial entry into full-time service with the police

department to the date of payment.

