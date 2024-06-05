Senate Bill 464 Printer's Number 1685
PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - § 9121. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this subchapter
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"City." The term does not include a city of the first class.
"Police department." As defined under section 2162 (relating
to definitions).
"Police officer." As defined under section 2162.
§ 9122. Pension service credit for prior service with police
department.
A city, borough, town, township or regional police department
shall MAY amend its ordinance or resolution establishing a
police pension fund to provide full-time police officers who
have satisfied vesting requirements the option to purchase up to
five years of pension service credit for prior part-time or
full-time police service provided in a police department.
§ 9123. Computation of amount due.
The amount due for the purchase of credit for prior police
service UNDER THIS SUBCHAPTER shall be computed by:
(1) multiplying the normal cost rate for the police
pension plan a police officer is buying into, but not to
exceed 10%, by the police officer's average annual rate of
compensation over the first three years of service with the
police department; and
(2) multiplying the product from paragraph (1) by the
number of years and fractional part of a year of creditable
prior police service being purchased together with interest
at the rate of 4.75% compounded annually from the date of
initial entry into full-time service with the police
department to the date of payment.
20230SB0464PN1685 - 2 -
