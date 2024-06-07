LE TWINS to Ignite Levels Club Bangkok with Electrifying Performance on 13 June
Internationally acclaimed DJ duo LE TWINS set to ignite Levels Club Bangkok with an electrifying performance on Thursday, 13 JuneBANGKOK, THAILAND, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An exhilarating night of music and energy is in store as the internationally acclaimed DJ duo, Le Twins, takes over Levels Club Bangkok on Thursday, June 13th. This is a rare opportunity to witness Le Twins' extraordinary talent and infectious energy in Bangkok. Reservations for this unique event are strongly advised, as tables are anticipated to sell out..
Hailing from Mexico and ranked in the Top 100 DJs in the world, this dynamic duo has made a significant impact on the global electronic dance music scene with their distinct blend of pulsating rhythms and catchy melodies. Their energetic performances have been featured at major festivals worldwide, including Tomorrowland and EDC Mexico, and have been well-received by audiences.
This exclusive event at Levels Club Bangkok promises an immersive experience like no other. Le Twins will showcase their signature sound, accompanied by state-of-the-art production.
"We are incredibly excited to bring our music to Bangkok and perform at the iconic Levels Club," said Le Twins. "We can't wait to connect with our Thai fans and share our passion for music with them."
About Le Twins
Le Twins are a Mexican DJ duo composed of talented DJs, singers, and composers. They have rapidly risen to prominence in the electronic dance music scene, garnering international acclaim for their energetic performances and unique sound. Major festivals worldwide have featured their music, solidifying their position as rising stars in the industry.
About Levels Club Bangkok
Levels Club Bangkok is a premier nightlife destination renowned for its cutting-edge sound system, immersive lighting, and world-class DJs. It offers an unparalleled experience for music enthusiasts and partygoers alike.
For more information and reservations, please visit Levels Club Website or join the Facebook event.
