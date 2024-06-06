Listed businesses set high cash dividend rates of up to 33.5% for shareholders

VIETNAM, June 6 - HÀ NỘI Many listed businesses in Việt Nam have have concluded their arrangements to distribute cash dividends to shareholders, with the highest dividend rate reaching 33.5 per cent.

Based on data from the Hà Nội and HCM Stock Exchanges, a total of 31 businesses will finalise the distribution of dividends to their shareholders this week.

Among them, 28 businesses will distribute cash dividends, one business will distribute dividends in the form of shares and two businesses will distribute dividends in a combination of both cash and shares. Several businesses are offering cash dividends at rates exceeding 33 per cent.

Specifically, on June 10, the Petroleum Mechanical Joint Stock Company (PMS) will finalise its list of shareholders eligible to receive cash dividends for the year 2023.

The dividend rate is set at 33.5 per cent, meaning that each shareholder will receive VNĐ3,350. The expected payment date for this dividend is June 21 and represents the highest cash dividend payout since the company was listed in 2003.

With over 7.2 million outstanding shares, PMS is forecast to allocate more than VNĐ24 billion in dividend payments.

According to the 2023 annual report, Petrolimex Group Construction and Trading Corporation JSC (under Petrolimex Group) is the largest shareholder of PMS, holding a 46 per cent stake.

Under this percentage, the company is expected to receive more than VNĐ11 billion in dividends from PMS. Individual shareholder Trần Thị Hiền, who currently owns 11.29 per cent of PMS capital, will receive nearly VNĐ3 billion in cash dividends.

Nam Dược Joint Stock Company (NDC) has announced the finalisation of its list of shareholders eligible to receive cash dividends for the year 2023. The dividend rate is set at 25 per cent, with each share receiving VNĐ2,500. With nearly six million outstanding shares, NDC is estimated to hand out nearly VNĐ15 billion in dividends, with an expected payment date of June 27.

NDC's three major shareholders include Dương Thị Sáu, wife of NDC General Director Hoàng Minh Châu, holding 23.77 per cent of the capital; Ích Nhân Pharmaceutical Company Limited, where Sáu serves as General Director, holding 19.29 per cent; and NDC Vice Chairman Nguyễn Văn Giang, holding 6.02 per cent of the capital.

Based on their ownership ratios, Dương Thị Sáu is expected to receive more than VNĐ3.5 billion in dividends from Nam Dược, Ích Nhân Pharmaceutical Company will receive nearly VNĐ3 billion and Nguyễn Văn Giang Giang will receive close to VNĐ900 million.

On June 4, the IDICO Corporation (IDC) will also finalise its list of shareholders eligible for cash dividends, set at a rate of 25 per cent per share (equivalent to VNĐ2,500). The payment is expected to occur on June 19.

With approximately 330 million listed shares, IDICO will need to allocate VNĐ825 billion to distribute dividends to its existing shareholders.

Notably, the S.S.G Group Joint Stock Company is the largest shareholder of IDC, holding 74.25 million shares, equivalent to 22.5 per cent of the company's capital. Therefore, S.S.G Group will receive nearly VNĐ186 billion in cash dividends from IDICO. Additionally, Bách Việt Production and Trading Company Limited, holding over 39 million shares (nearly 12 per cent of capital) in IDICO, will receive more than VNĐ98 billion.

Previously, IDICO had made two advance dividend payments in 2023. The first occurred in mid-October 2023 at a rate of 20 percent in cash, followed by another in late January of this year at a rate of 15 percent in cash.

The total dividend payout in 2023, including these advance payments, amounted to 40 per cent, all of which was paid in cash. In 2024, the company plans to maintain the same dividend rate as in 2023.

On June 5, the Sông Ba Joint Stock Company (SBA) will finalise its list of shareholders eligible to receive cash dividends for the year 2023. The dividend rate is set at 22 per cent, with each share receiving VNĐ2,200. The payment date is scheduled for June 25.

With nearly 60.5 million outstanding shares, the company is expected to allocate over VNĐ133 billion for dividend payments. Currently, the Central Power Corporation holds a 40 per cent ownership stake in SBA, which equates to a projected dividend payment of VNĐ52 billion in cash. VNS