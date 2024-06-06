Over $4.49 billion raised through G-bond auctions in five months

VIETNAM, June 6 - HÀ NỘI — The State Treasury mobilised more than VNĐ127 trillion (US$4.49 billion) from G-bond auctions on the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX) during January-May, or 31.76 per cent of the annual plan.

In May alone, the HNX organised 25 G-bond auctions issued by the State Treasury with a total winning value of over VNĐ24 trillion. Bonds with 5- and 10-year terms were traded the most, accounting for 41.6 and 36 per cent, respectively.

Interest rates for the 5-,10-, 15-, 20- and 30-year terms increased by 0.03 to 0.14 per cent a year from the first session of the month to 1.8 per cent, 2.66 per cent, 2.83 per cent, 2.86 per cent and 3.1 per cent, respectively.

In the secondary market, the scale of G-bonds listing as of May 31 topped VNĐ2 quadrillion, up 0.57 per cent month-on-month.

Total transaction value in May reached VNĐ228 trillion, of which the outright value accounted for 62.37 per cent and repos 37.63 per cent.

In the month, foreign investors’ total purchases made up 2.07 per cent of the total trading value. They net bought VNĐ630 billion of G-bonds. — VNS