Dive into Tokelau: Embrace Nature’s Bounty

Explore a Remote Paradise

Welcome to Tokelau, where adventure awaits the brave souls eager to explore every corner of our world. Tokelau consists of three small coral atolls surrounded by the vast expanse of the Pacific Ocean. From the northern Atafu to the southern Fakaofo, Tokelau stretches less than 200km, offering a different remote world where you can truly connect with nature. With its tropical and marine climate, Tokelau promises warm temperatures year-round, inviting you to experience its pristine beauty firsthand.

Journey to Tokelau

Transportation to and from Tokelau is an adventure in itself, with fortnightly boat services departing from Apia, Samoa, the closest port. Embark on a 24-hour voyage across the Pacific to reach the southernmost atoll of Fakaofo, followed by additional hours of scenic sailing to explore Nukunonu and Atafu. For more information on travel arrangements, visit Tokelau Government’s Tourist Information.

Immerse Yourself in Nature

In Tokelau, nature is everywhere, beckoning you to explore its wonders. Dive into the crystal-clear lagoons and coral reefs, where vibrant marine life awaits beneath the surface. Experience the magic of special events, where traditional singing and dancing captivate your senses. Here, you can be truly one with nature, surrounded by different shades of blue in the sea and the serene beauty of our remote islands.

Accommodations for Every Adventurer

Whether you seek luxury or simplicity, Tokelau offers accommodations to suit all types of travelers and budgets. Stay at the Luanaliki Hotel on Nukunonu or indulge in the tranquility of Fale Fa Resort. For a more authentic experience, opt for village guest houses or homestays, where you can immerse yourself in the local culture. For inquiries about accommodations and transportation, contact the Department of Transport and Support Services in Apia at +685 28 491.

For more information and to connect with the Tokelau government, visit Tokelau Government’s Contact Page.

For a deeper dive into the Pacific’s incredible destinations and travel tips, visit www.southpacificislands.travel/blog. Here, you’ll find a wealth of information to fuel your travel dreams and uncover hidden gems throughout the magnificent Pacific.