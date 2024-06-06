06 June 2024

Delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the EU-Central Asia High-Level Political and Security Dialogue

On 5 June 2024, the next meeting of the EU-Central Asia High-Level Political and Security Dialogue took place in Brussels. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs A. Gurbanov headed the delegation of Turkmenistan at the event. The event took place in the building of the European External Action Service (EEAS) and brought together representatives of Central Asian countries and the European Union. The meeting began with an official photo session and welcoming remarks, followed by thematic discussions.

During the first session on the theme «Evolving Global and Regional Security Environment», the delegation of Turkmenistan emphasized the importance of joint efforts in combating global threats, including terrorism and cybercrime. It was noted that Turkmenistan is actively working on a new National Strategy for the Prevention of Violent Extremism and Countering Terrorism for the period 2025-2030. The importance of Turkmenistan's neutrality and its role in peace efforts in the international arena was also emphasized.

In the second session, dedicated to EU-Central Asia cooperation on security issues, the Turkmen side emphasized the importance of strengthening political stability through dialogue and international cooperation. In this context, the importance of EU-supported programs such as BOMCA, CADAP and LEICA, which contribute to strengthening security and combating cross-border threats, is highlighted. The Turkmen side focused on the development of the digital economy in Turkmenistan and the importance of international cooperation in the field of cybersecurity.

The final session was devoted to discussing the threat of terrorism and the situation in Afghanistan. The Turkmen delegation stressed the importance of international support for achieving stability in Afghanistan and noted the projects implemented by Turkmenistan in this country, such as the «Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India» gas pipeline, power transmission lines and the construction of railways.

On the EU side, key representatives took part in the discussions, including Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs and Political Director of the EEAS Enrique Mora, EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala, EU Special Envoy for Counter-Terrorism Nadia Costantini, EU Counter-Terrorism Coordinator Bartjan Wegter and EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson.

The participation of the Turkmen delegation in the EU-Central Asia High-Level Dialogue underlined Turkmenistan’s commitment to regional cooperation and its desire to strengthen peace and stability through international diplomatic efforts.