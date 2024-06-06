Han Wei and Neels Theric the 2024 Taklimakan Rally Champions
EINPresswire.com/ -- After one SSS and 9 special stages, the 2024 Taklimakan rally comes to the last stage in June 01, 2024. The 23.35 km special stage is the last test for all the participants before they mount to the podium and receive all the cheers and applauses.
This year's Taklimakan Rally attracted 50 teams, 110 vehicles, and 200 drivers from both domestic and international backgrounds. After 11 intense stages, 18 motorcycles, 1 ATV, and 76 cars reached the finish line, with 95 drivers completing the entire rally, they are the real winners of this tough challenge!
The last short special stage did not affect the general classification. In the auto category, the champion of 2024 Taklimakan Rally goes to Han Wei / Ma Li from Han Wei Auto Sports Team, followed by Sun Ping / Liao Min from Shanxi Yunxiang Club and Fan Gaoxiang / Yue Cailei from Qian’an Jiujiang Auto and Moto Club.
According to Han Wei:” This year's Taklimakan Rally felt like the Dakar Rally in terms of pace; the competition was extremely long and grueling. The course this year was particularly challenging, making it especially difficult to complete. Winning the championship after its 20-year is the greatest recognition for our team and crew. We thank the organizing committee; at this moment, we have succeeded. Although we have won gold medals at the Taklimakan Rally before, this gold medal shines even brighter.”
In the Moto category, Neels Theric showed his excellent control of the multi-terrain of Xinjiang, he proved himself a worthy champion with his skill and control of the moto. He took the championship by 3-hour advantage, followed by Abbas Gapal and Fang Mingji. Li Yifei, the only female motorcycle rider finished the rally despite all the difficulties, said: "I hope more and more people will come to understand the Taklimakan Rally and rally culture. I also hope that in the future, more girls will participate in off-road motorcycling and the Taklimakan Rally. I believe that on this rally stage, there is no gender distinction."
In the 20-year development, Taklimakan Rally not only become the FIA rally, but also a platform to showcase the abundant travel resources of Xin Jiang. At the closing ceremony, Adili Aili, Deputy Secretary of the Aksu Administrative Office delivered a speech, stating that over the years, the Taklimakan Rally has brought significant traffic and visitors to the Aksu region. Through the rally, Aksu's unique landscapes and cultural heritage have been showcased to the world. In the future, the Aksu region will continue to fully support the Taklimakan Rally, promoting further integration of sports, culture, and tourism.
He Jiandong, the vice chairman of the China Automobile and Motorcycle Sports Federation, said in his speech: "After 20 years of relentless efforts and persistence, the Taklimakan Rally has grown into one of the flagship events of Chinese motorsport. This year, it has been upgraded to an international rally, aligning its rules, categories, and organization with top international off-road rallies. I am honored to have been part of the Taklimakan Rally's growth and will continue to support its development into a top international event."
At the end of the closing ceremony, a spectacular drone show and fireworks display added a technological touch to the grand racing event. The celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Taklimakan Rally was concluded with a commemorative cake, leaving a sweet and memorable taste for the participants of the 2024 rally. Every finish line is also a new starting point. The 20-year Taklimakan Rally is ready to set sail and continue its journey to the future!
Classification of Auto SS10
1. Su Haotian (CHN) / Wang Yicheng (CHN), Buggy, 0H15’32”
2. Liu Feilong (CHN) / Wang Zengrong (CHN), Prodrive, +0’07”
3. Zhang Guoyu (CHN) / Li Pengcheng (CHN), Yunxiang, +0’09”
Overall Classification of Auto
1. Han Wei (CHN) / Ma Li (CHN) Red-line, 25H52’07”
2. Sun Ping (CHN) / Liao Min (CHN), Prodrive, +18’01”
3. Fan Gaoxiang (CHN) / Yue Cailei (CHN), JJ Race, +1H01’14”
Classification Moto SS10
1. Neels Theric (FRA), KOVE, 19’04”
2. Gaunqige Surong (CHN), KTM, +0’29”
3. Fang Mingji (CHN), KOVE, +1’08”
Overall Classification Moto
1. Neels Theric (FRA), KOVE, 26H17’30”
2. Abbas Gapal (CHN), YAMAHA, +3H17’41”
3. Fang Mingji (CHN), KOVE, +4H04’21”
李季鸿
