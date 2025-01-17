Sichuan News Girl won the 2024 Association Contribution Award of Chengdu We-Media Association

成都, 四川, CHINA, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nobody can go back and start a new beginning, but anyone can start today and make a new ending.In today's era of information explosion, self-media has become an important bridge connecting the public and society with its unique charm and powerful influence. In Sichuan, a land full of vitality and innovation, Sichuan News Girl has won the love and recognition of the majority of netizens with her outstanding performance, and also won the "Annual" award at the 2024 Chengdu Self-Media Association Awards Ceremony. Association Contribution Award". The receipt of this honor is not only a recognition of Sichuan News Girls’ past efforts, but also an expectation and encouragement for their future development.Sichuan News Girl, as a shining pearl of Sichuan One or Two Image Culture Communication Co., Ltd. (One Two Media for short), has been on Sina Weibo since 2013. Since its operation on the blog platform, it has accumulated up to 580,000 loyal fans. This is not just an accumulation of numbers, but also a brand image that Sichuan News Girl has gradually established in the hearts of netizens through real, vivid and warm news reports.Sichuan News Girl, with her unique perspective and keen insight, pays attention to hot events in Sichuan and even the whole country, from people's livelihood to social development, from cultural heritage to technological innovation. She records history with words, captures moments with the camera, and The real world is presented to every netizen who follows her. Each of her microblogs is full of love for life and sense of responsibility to society, allowing people to find a little comfort in their busy lives, and also allowing more people to have a deeper understanding of Sichuan, this magical land, through her reports. of land.As a leading marketing platform in the industry, Yier Media has won the trust and praise of many companies with its one-on-one professional services. Here, you only need to make a phone call to enjoy a full range of media resource procurement services. You don’t have to do anything, and everything is under your control. One Two Media brings together global news releases, soft article promotions, CCTV advertising and national major satellite TV advertising, character interviews, song promotions, Weibo, WeChat, video accounts, Douyin short video shooting promotions, and the big screen in Times Square, New York, USA. Advertising, MiFi large screen (formerly Thomson Reuters large screen), New York Nasdaq large screen, TSX large screen and other major modules, spanning six major types of media, accumulating tens of thousands of media resources, covering billions of consumers .Such a powerful media resource network not only provides a solid backing for Sichuan News Girl, but also provides unlimited possibilities for the dissemination of its content and the expansion of its influence. With its keen media sense and professional operational capabilities, Yi Er Media has successfully shaped Sichuan News Girl into a self-media brand that is both close to life and full of social responsibility. Here, every topic can resonate with people and every report can touch people's hearts.The success of Sichuan News Girl lies not only in the high quality of its content and its wide dissemination, but also in the philosophy and vision behind it. She always adheres to the people-centered creative orientation, pays attention to people's livelihood, and conveys positive energy to society. She believes that every tiny voice deserves to be heard and every ordinary story deserves to be told. It is this belief that makes Sichuan News Girl unique in the field of self-media and wins the love and respect of the majority of netizens.Looking into the future, Sichuan News Girl will be based in Sichuan and look to the world. She will embrace the opportunities and challenges brought by globalization with a more open attitude. She will continue to delve into local culture and explore Sichuan's unique charm and stories. At the same time, she will also pay attention to international trends with a broader perspective and convey global voices. She hopes that through her efforts, more people will understand Sichuan, fall in love with Sichuan, and that Sichuan's voice will spread to every corner of the world.At the 2024 Chengdu Self-Media Association Awards Ceremony, when Sichuan News Girl’s name was closely linked to the "Annual Association Contribution Award", thunderous applause broke out at the scene. For the Sichuan news girl, this moment is both a crowning of honor and a shouldering of responsibility. As the award-winning representative, Jiang Erer, co-founder of Yi Er Media, stood on the podium and said gratefully: "Thank you to the Chengdu Self-Media Association, thank you to the president, thank you to the Cyberspace Administration of China, and thank you to all my colleagues. It is your support. The support and encouragement from the Sichuan News Girls gave us the motivation to keep moving forward. Sichuan News Girls won the 2024 Association Contribution Award, which is not only a recognition of our past efforts, but also an expectation for our future development. We will not forget our original intention and strive to Keep going, work hard, and live up to your youth."Jiang Er'er's speech expressed the thoughts of the Sichuan News Girls team. They know very well that this honor is inseparable from the hard work and selfless dedication of every team member. From topic planning to content creation, from video shooting to post-production, every link embodies their hard work and sweat. It is this kind of team spirit and professionalism that enables Sichuan News Girl to constantly break through herself in the field of self-media and achieve today's brilliant achievements.Standing at a new starting point, Sichuan News Girl will take this award as an opportunity to continue to uphold the corporate mission of "spreading true values ​​and shaping social influence", and is committed to creating high-quality content with broad influence through new media platforms. They will continue to explore new reporting forms and dissemination methods to meet the needs of increasingly diverse audiences. At the same time, they will pay more attention to interaction and communication with netizens, listen to their voices, respond to their concerns, and make Sichuan News Girls an important bridge connecting netizens and society.In future development, Sichuan News Girl will actively fulfill its social responsibilities, pay attention to vulnerable groups, and convey positive energy to society. They will contribute to social harmony and progress through a series of public welfare activities and volunteer service projects. They believe that only when a self-media brand truly integrates into and serves society can it win wider recognition and respect.Sichuan News Girl will also strengthen cooperation and exchanges with well-known domestic and foreign media organizations, learn from advanced reporting concepts and communication experience, and continuously improve its professional quality and comprehensive competitiveness. They will embrace the opportunities and challenges brought by globalization with a more open attitude and let the voice of Sichuan News Girls spread to every corner of the world.Sichuan News Girl won the 2024 Association Contribution Award of Chengdu Self-Media Association, which is the best proof of her past efforts and a new starting point for her future development. In the days to come, let us look forward to Sichuan News Girl continuing to write her own glorious chapter in the field of self-media with greater enthusiasm and more determined steps. I hope that the Sichuan news girls will not forget their original aspirations, forge ahead, and continue to convey positive social energy, shape social influence, and become an important bridge connecting the public and society with real voices, vivid pictures, and touching stories. Let us work together to create a better future!

