The 20th Western China International Fair to Be Held in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, May 25–29, 2025

成都, 四川, CHINA, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --The 20th Western China International Fair (WCIF) will take place in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, from May 25 to 29, 2025. Under the theme of "Deepening Reform for New Momentum, Expanding Openness for Development," this year’s WCIF will focus on boosting the development of Western China in the new era while fulfilling three key roles: supporting China’s Western-focused diplomatic initiatives, fostering the development of new productive forces and promoting win-win cooperation across the region. The event will continue to raise its standards in internationalization, market orientation, specialization, and digitization.InternationalizationThis year’s WCIF will strengthen multicultural exchanges and global industrial cooperation. To date, 15 countries and regions—including the United States, Australia, Spain, Uruguay, Thailand, Iceland, and Mongolia—have preliminarily confirmed their participation. Over a hundred well-known enterprises in the world such as Walmart, Yum Brands, and Volkswagen will also be present. Additionally, the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) and the United Nations Procurement Division (UNPD) will play a role in organizaing the 15th Western China International Buyers Conference.Market OrientationFollowing a market-driven approach, WCIF is seeking public partnerships across four integrated segments: achievement showcases, image displays, product exhibitions, and cultural displays. The Fair will be hosted at the Western China International Expo City (Sichuan), spanning a planned exhibition area of 200,000 square meters.SpecializationWith a focus on "professional execution within a comprehensive exhibition," the Fair will comprise three main exhibition zones:1. Opening-Up & Cooperation Zone – Showcasing cutting-edge achievements in international cooperation from leading domestic and international enterprises;2. New Industrial Momentum Zone – Highlighting scientific and technological innovation in fields like artificial intelligence, new energy, and advanced materials that drive new productive forces;3. Better Life Zone – Featuring a wide range of consumer-focused products and services from smart home solutions to specialty foods, seamlessly integrating technology and daily life.DigitizationWCIF 2025 will introduce the "Digital WCIF" platform, establishing an integrated service system that encompasses exhibition management, industry insights, product information releases, and business matchmaking along the industrial chain. For the first time, the Fair will launch the "Concierge Service + Bulk Procurement" model, ensuring end-to-end support for exhibitors throughout the whole event.We look forward to welcoming you to Chengdu from May 25 to 29 and jointly celebrate this grand event!(Source: Sichuan Provincial Bureau of Economic Cooperation)

