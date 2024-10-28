Waki International Group FounderTeo Choo Guan landed on the Nasdaq screen in Times Square, New York

广州, 广州, CHINA, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Teo Choo Guan, Founder and Executive Chariman of Waki International Group,was honored as an "Advisor for the Sweden World Peace Award." and appeared on the Nasdaq Screen in Time Square, New York, on 25 October 2024, Eastern Standard Time, with the broadcast being delivered in three languages: Chinese, English, and Malay.Times Square, located at the intersection of 42nd Street, Broadway, and 7th Avenue in Manhattan, New York City, is famously known as the "Crossroads of the World" where culture and commerce converge.The annual foot traffic here reaches tens of millions, with billions of people passing through each year. As a global commercial hotspot, many prestigious brands maintain a long-term presence here to enhance their brand image. Information displayed on the screens at this iconic location frequently attracts attention from media giants like BBC and Reuters, making it a coveted "moment of glory" for many brands.The Sweden World Peace Awards is dedicated to promote world peace and foster understanding between different cultures, religions, ethnicities, and nations. The Sweden World Peace Awards is organized by the Union of Thai Sangha in Europe. This appearance in Times Square aims to convey the core values of “The Sweden World Peace Awards” to the world and inviting the world to focus on its.Waki International Group, founded by Dr. Teo Choo Guan, has grown its presence across the Asia-Pacific region and several European countries. Today, "WAKi" is a widely recognized brand in the health and wellness sector throughout the Asia-Pacific region. Since its established, the group has adhered to the principle of "Taken from the community, giving back to society." In addition to long-term donations and supplies to orphanages and elderly care homes across various communities, the group also contributes to religious organizations, supporting their daily expenses and helping build places of worship, regardless of religious affiliation.As Executive Chairman of Waki International Group and Advisor to the Sweden World Peace Awards, Dr. Teo Choo Guan is committed to demonstrating his unwavering dedication to world peace while adhering to his original aspirations. He shared his profound experience from his life journey: “Respect the differences between us, Sharing and caring despite our differences, thus we can create a harmonious world.”

