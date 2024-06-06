Coushatta Casino Resort Announces Grand Opening Of Coushatta Coffee
New Coffee Shop to Serve the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana’s Signature Coffee, Fresh-Baked Pastries and House-Made Donuts.
This new coffee shop not only offers a delightful experience to our guests but also symbolizes the ongoing economic development and cultural heritage of the Coushatta Tribe.”KINDER, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coushatta Casino Resort is proud to announce the Grand Opening of its newest venue, Coushatta Coffee, on Friday, June 7 at 7:00 AM. The highlight of the celebration will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the Coushatta Tribal Council at 11:00 AM.
— Jonathan Cernek, Chairman of the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana
Located in the lobby of the Seven Clans Hotel, in the former Diner 165 space, Coushatta Coffee will serve the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana’s premium 100% Arabica coffee. The menu will also include an assortment of fresh-baked pastries, house-made donuts, and soft drinks. Coushatta Coffee will be open daily from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Sunday through Thursday, and from 7:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Friday and Saturday.
“We are excited to open this beautiful new venue serving our unique blend of Coushatta Coffee and fresh pastries,” stated Jonathan Cernek, chairman of the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana. “This new coffee shop not only offers a delightful experience to our guests but also symbolizes the ongoing economic development and cultural heritage of the Coushatta Tribe.”
The Grand Opening coincides with National Donut Day (June 7) and the first day of the 27th Annual Coushatta Powwow. For more information, visit www.coushattapowwow.com.
Coushatta Coffee is a premium coffee blend created by the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana. This 100% Arabica South American blend and Full City roast is renowned for its creamy body, strong cocoa notes, and nutty finish. Guests can purchase the coffee by the bag or as single-serving pods.
Coushatta Casino Resort is located in Kinder, Louisiana on Highway 165 (I-10, exit 44). Call (800) 584-7263 or visit www.ccrla.com for more information.
