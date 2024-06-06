Mobile E&M Ad and the Korea Creata Chain Association (KCCA) Sign MOU Partnership
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile E&M Ad, a company specializing in integrated mobile marketing, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Korea Creata Chain Association (KCCA). This MOU partnership aims to create new business opportunities and lead digital innovation by integrating Web2 mobile business enterprises with blockchain technology.
KCCA, the Korean foundation of Creata Chain, has been continuously expanding the Creata Chain ecosystem through the Web3 transition of Web2 companies and collaboration with existing Web3 companies. Since its inception in 2008, Mobile E&M Ad has experienced significant growth through a network of over 3,500 companies, including major corporations in telecommunications and finance, and public enterprises. This partnership provides an opportunity to facilitate a Web3 Digital Transformation from Web2.
Utilizing its expertise in mobile integrated marketing and a network of more than 3,500 companies, Mobile E&M Ad will manage to connect customers with Web3 NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) through Client Loyalty Rewards programs and various online coupon events. This will not only leverage opportunities and potential in the digital marketing market, but also enable the possibility of globalizing business market targets.
Jeremy Jung, Chairman of the KCCA, said, "If Creata Chain's Payment Gateway solutions, which offer users various convenient and secure transaction methods, are utilized, we can expect a synergy with revolutionary payment solutions. We will also discuss this along with the application of NFT technology with Mobile E&M Ad."
Through this MOU, both companies aim to maximize collaboration synergy, drive the popularization of blockchain and Web3 services, and create new business opportunities and global market entry, serving as a prime example of corporate collaboration in leading digital innovation. This partnership is expected to be a cornerstone for the growth and development of Korean companies in Web3.
Brenda Cho
