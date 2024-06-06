New name for Trinity School for Ministry

After many years of discussion and planning, Trinity School for Ministry has officially changed its name to Trinity Anglican Seminary. This change does not suggest a break from the past or a new mission. As always, we are…

an evangelical seminary in the Anglican tradition. In this fractured world, we desire to be a global center for Christian formation, producing outstanding leaders who can plant, renew, and grow churches that make disciples of Jesus Christ. To this end we are forming Christian leaders for mission.

We continue to be guided by this same vision and mission, but our new name better reflects the broadening scope of our work in the 21st century. Whereas Trinity Episcopal School for Ministry was founded to help renew biblically faithful Anglicanism within The Episcopal Church, we have become one of the key institutions leading the renewal and realignment of the Anglican Church on a global scale. Our new name reflects Trinity’s long-standing commitment to the fullness of the Anglican Way, which includes a rich heritage in the English Reformation as well as expansion into North America and around the world.

We believe that Anglicanism – when it remains biblically faithful, evangelical, catholic, and reformed – offers an excellent way to be a Christian. Hence, we are unapologetically Anglican and entirely committed to forming Christian leaders who can communicate the gospel in a broken world and plant, renew, and grow churches that make disciples of Jesus Christ.

While most of Trinity’s students are Anglican, Presbyterian and Lutheran students study alongside their Anglican colleagues in programs overseen by the North American Lutheran Church and the Evangelical Presbyterian Church.

In line with Trinity’s priority to serve the leadership needs of churches and dioceses in the Anglican Church in North America, the seminary’s traditional ‘residential pathway’ is now complemented by a ‘church-based pathway.’ Students pursuing a master’s degree along the ‘church-based pathway’ do not need to relocate to Ambridge but can complete their studies using online courses, week-long Intensive courses on campus, and accredited mentored courses. Their formation for ministry is guided by churches and clergy in their locations.

To support its renewed emphasis on training students to lead Anglican worship, Trinity recently

acquired a 100-year-old Presbyterian church adjacent to campus and is refurbishing it as a 600-seat state-of-the-art worship space for liturgical training, daily prayer, and campus assemblies.

Trinity Anglican Seminary is located in Ambridge, PA, and has nearly 1,500 alumni around the world. It offers a diverse array of programs, including master’s and doctoral degrees, as well as non-degree programs, all designed to equip leaders for ministry and mission. Through rigorous academic programs, vibrant worship, and practical ministry experience, students at Trinity Anglican Seminary will be prepared to engage with the complexities of an evolving world while remaining anchored in the Christian faith