Bishop of Exeter appointed

The new Bishop of Exeter will be the Rt. Rev’d Dr Mike Harrison, Downing Street has announced, after his appointment was approved by the King.

Bishop Mike is currently the Suffragan Bishop of Dunwich in the Diocese of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich. He succeeds the Rt. Rev’d Robert Atwell, who retired last September.

Bishop Mike said “I am delighted, excited, and honoured to become the Bishop of Exeter.

Devon holds a special place in my heart and I’m looking forward to working with its amazing churches and their communities to share the gospel message of hope, joy and wonder that is the faith we have in Jesus Christ to transform lives and restore broken situations.

“It feels significant that I am beginning my ministry here on St Petroc’s Day (4 June), known as Devon Day. This county has a wonderful mix of rural, coastal, and urban areas, not dissimilar to Suffolk where I presently minister, and I am looking forward to flying St Petroc’s flag for Devon and joining with the people in God’s mission here.”

Tour of Devon in a Day

He is spending Devon Day on a whistlestop tour of the county meeting community and church representatives. He will begin the day at St. Martin’s CofE Primary School in Cranbrook, before travelling to Ten Acres Vineyard and Campsite in Winkleigh, the Unleashed Christian Theatre project in Torquay, Exeter Cathedral and Plymouth.

“He comes with wide and varied experience that is hugely relevant to our diocese, a lively and attractive faith in Jesus Christ, and a gift for leadership in mission.” The Rt. Rev’d Jackie Searle, Acting Bishop of Exeter

The bishop is married to Rachel, an Occupational Therapist, and they have four adult children. He was born in Bolton and is a passionate supporter of Bolton Wanderers football team, as well as being a beekeeper, keen cake baker and fan of live comedy.

He said: “I have long-standing connections with Devon – we used to holiday in North Devon every year as a child, I courted my future wife in Exeter when she was a student at St Loyes College, and I discerned a vocation to the ordained ministry while worshipping at Exeter Cathedral and a local church.”

“As Bishop for the whole of Devon, I am looking forward to providing oversight, pastoral care, prayer, fellowship, and partnership in the gospel across the whole breadth of the diocese. We are a broad church with a diversity of traditions and views, and I am committed to working together and being united in our shared mission to grow in prayer, make new disciples and serve the people of Devon with joy.”

Bishop Mike is currently the national lead bishop for Pioneer Ministry and has a track record in mission, evangelism, and discipleship. In previous roles he has had a focus on vocations, training and development for clergy and lay people. His background also includes ministry with children and families, and education chaplaincy.

He was ordained in 1990 after discerning a call to ordination following a Mathematics degree at Cambridge University. For the past eight years he has served as a suffragan bishop in Suffolk, while previously he was Director of Mission and Ministry for Leicester Diocese and before that served in inner-city and urban parishes in London following work as a management consultant and social worker.

Bishop Mike’s Appointment Welcomed

The Rt. Rev’d Jackie Searle, the current Acting Bishop of Exeter, said “I warmly welcome this announcement today, and congratulate Bishop Mike on his appointment. He comes with wide and varied experience that is hugely relevant to our diocese, a lively and attractive faith in Jesus Christ, and a gift for leadership in mission. He will be a superb Bishop of Exeter and I look forward to working with him.”

The Rt. Rev’d James Grier, Suffragan Bishop of Plymouth, also welcomed the appointment, saying “Bishop Mike is someone who cares deeply about people. He brings huge experience of helping churches to live out and share the Good News of Jesus, and I look forward to us growing in our mission as a Diocese.”

Annie Jefferies, Chair of the House of Laity for the Diocese of Exeter, said “On behalf of everyone across Devon’s churches and communities, I am delighted to hear that Bishop Mike Harrison has been appointed. It’s a splendid appointment and he and his family will receive a very warm welcome from the laity across the Diocese.”

Bishop Mike will begin his new role in the autumn following his installation service at Exeter Cathedral.

Until then, Bishop Jackie will continue to be Acting Bishop of Exeter.