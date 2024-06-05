Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 05, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 5, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 4:00 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Young.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of an Actuarial Note from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding

the following:

• Senate Bill 464, Printer’s Number 449 as amended by Amendment A03991

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives

numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 1246

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 1246

SB 497

SB 1018

Bills Referred

HR 464 Health

HR 467 Housing And Community Development

HR 468 Environmental Resources And Energy

HR 469 Aging And Older Adult Services

HB 2374 Health

HB 2375 Transportation

HB 2376 Transportation

HB 2377 Children And Youth

HB 2379 Insurance

HB 2380 State Government

HB 2381 Professional Licensure

HB 2382 Health

HB 2383 Aging And Older Adult Services

HB 2384 Environmental Resources And Energy

HB 2385 Insurance

HB 2386 Education

HB 2387 Commerce

HB 2388 Finance

HB 2400 Aging And Older Adult Services

SB 742 Finance

SB 1051 Finance

SB 1102 Health

SB 1104 Education

SB 1149 Finance

SB 1173 Professional Licensure

Bills Recommitted

HB 1021 To Appropriations

HB 1754 To Appropriations

HB 2127 To Appropriations

HB 2354 To Appropriations

HB 2370 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 446 From Health as Committed

HR 407 From Labor and Industry as Committed

HR 436 From Labor and Industry as Committed

HR 449 From Local Government as Committed

HR 452 From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Committed

HR 460 From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Committed

HR 461 From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Committed

HR 462 From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Committed

HR 463 From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Committed

HB 1839 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2137 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2234 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2235 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 350 From Children and Youth as Amended

HB 2037 From Children and Youth as Amended

HB 2283 From Health as Amended

HB 1423 From Local Government as Committed

HB 1976 From Local Government as Amended

HB 2045 From Local Government as Amended

HB 2265 From Local Government as Committed

HB 2370 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1891 From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Committed

SB 126 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 943 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1109 From Labor and Industry as Amended

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 1783

HB 2182

HB 2196

HB 2309

HB 2310

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 429 A Resolution designating the week of June 2 through 8, 2024, as "Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania. 199-3 HR 442 A Resolution designating June 4, 2024, as "Links Day" in Pennsylvania. 198-4

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, June 10, 2024 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.