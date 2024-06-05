Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 05, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 5, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 4:00 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Young.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of an Actuarial Note from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding

the following:

 

               Senate Bill 464, Printer’s Number 449 as amended by Amendment A03991

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives

numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 1246

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 1246

 

SB 497

SB 1018

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 464     Health

HR 467     Housing And Community Development

HR 468     Environmental Resources And Energy

HR 469     Aging And Older Adult Services

 

HB 2374   Health

HB 2375   Transportation

HB 2376   Transportation

HB 2377   Children And Youth

HB 2379   Insurance

HB 2380   State Government

HB 2381   Professional Licensure

HB 2382   Health

HB 2383   Aging And Older Adult Services

HB 2384   Environmental Resources And Energy

HB 2385   Insurance

HB 2386   Education

HB 2387   Commerce

HB 2388   Finance

HB 2400   Aging And Older Adult Services

                   

SB 742      Finance

SB 1051    Finance

SB 1102    Health

SB 1104    Education

SB 1149    Finance

SB 1173    Professional Licensure

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 1021      To Appropriations

HB 1754      To Appropriations

HB 2127      To Appropriations

HB 2354      To Appropriations

HB 2370      To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 446        From Health as Committed

HR 407        From Labor and Industry as Committed

HR 436        From Labor and Industry as Committed

HR 449        From Local Government as Committed

HR 452        From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Committed

HR 460        From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Committed

HR 461        From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Committed

HR 462        From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Committed

HR 463        From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Committed

 

HB 1839      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2137      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2234      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2235      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 350        From Children and Youth as Amended

HB 2037      From Children and Youth as Amended

HB 2283      From Health as Amended

HB 1423      From Local Government as Committed

HB 1976      From Local Government as Amended

HB 2045      From Local Government as Amended

HB 2265      From Local Government as Committed

HB 2370      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1891      From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Committed

 

SB 126         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 943         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1109       From Labor and Industry as Amended

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 1783

HB 2182

HB 2196

HB 2309

HB 2310

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 429

A Resolution designating the week of June 2 through 8, 2024, as "Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.    

199-3

HR 442

A Resolution designating June 4, 2024, as "Links Day" in Pennsylvania.         

198-4

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, June 10, 2024  at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

