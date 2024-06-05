Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 05, 2024
PENNSYLVANIA, June 5 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
June 5, 2024
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 4:00 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Young.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of an Actuarial Note from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding
the following:
• Senate Bill 464, Printer’s Number 449 as amended by Amendment A03991
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives
numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 1246
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 1246
SB 497
SB 1018
Bills Referred
HR 464 Health
HR 467 Housing And Community Development
HR 468 Environmental Resources And Energy
HR 469 Aging And Older Adult Services
HB 2374 Health
HB 2375 Transportation
HB 2376 Transportation
HB 2377 Children And Youth
HB 2379 Insurance
HB 2380 State Government
HB 2381 Professional Licensure
HB 2382 Health
HB 2383 Aging And Older Adult Services
HB 2384 Environmental Resources And Energy
HB 2385 Insurance
HB 2386 Education
HB 2387 Commerce
HB 2388 Finance
HB 2400 Aging And Older Adult Services
SB 742 Finance
SB 1051 Finance
SB 1102 Health
SB 1104 Education
SB 1149 Finance
SB 1173 Professional Licensure
Bills Recommitted
HB 1021 To Appropriations
HB 1754 To Appropriations
HB 2127 To Appropriations
HB 2354 To Appropriations
HB 2370 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 446 From Health as Committed
HR 407 From Labor and Industry as Committed
HR 436 From Labor and Industry as Committed
HR 449 From Local Government as Committed
HR 452 From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Committed
HR 460 From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Committed
HR 461 From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Committed
HR 462 From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Committed
HR 463 From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Committed
HB 1839 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2137 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2234 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2235 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 350 From Children and Youth as Amended
HB 2037 From Children and Youth as Amended
HB 2283 From Health as Amended
HB 1423 From Local Government as Committed
HB 1976 From Local Government as Amended
HB 2045 From Local Government as Amended
HB 2265 From Local Government as Committed
HB 2370 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1891 From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Committed
SB 126 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 943 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1109 From Labor and Industry as Amended
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 1783
HB 2182
HB 2196
HB 2309
HB 2310
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution designating the week of June 2 through 8, 2024, as "Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.
199-3
A Resolution designating June 4, 2024, as "Links Day" in Pennsylvania.
198-4
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Monday, June 10, 2024 at 12 NOON
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.