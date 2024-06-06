Vermont Drug Task Force / Sale of cocaine, fentanyl trafficking, and other charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

STATION: HQ, Vermont Drug Task Force

DATE/TIME: May 31, 2024

LOCATION: Shaftsbury, Vermont

ACCUSED: Kiona Kinney

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, Vermont

VIOLATIONS: Sale of Cocaine, Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Denise Huether

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, Vermont

VIOLATIONS: Possession of Cocaine, Selling Regulated Drugs from a Dwelling

ACCUSED: Jeffery Millette

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, Vermont

VIOLATIONS: Fentanyl Trafficking

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 31, 2024, the Vermont State Police arrested Kiona Kinney in Shaftsbury. Shortly after her arrest, state and federal law enforcement from multiple agencies executed a search warrant at Kinney’s residence at 218 Twitchell Hill Rd. in Shaftsbury. During a search of the residence, law enforcement located more than 500 bags of fentanyl, a small amount of cocaine, ammunition, and other evidence of drug use and distribution.

The Vermont State Police was assisted by members of the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department, Bennington Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Homeland Security, and Manchester Police Department. The arrest of Kinney stemmed from an investigation conducted by detectives assigned to the Vermont Drug Task Force with the assistance of the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department.

The residence at 218 Twitchell Hill Rd. was the scene of a non-fatal drug-related shooting in October 2023. Mohamad Hamdi was later arrested in New Jersey and charged with accessory to attempted first-degree murder, five counts of kidnapping and two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the October shooting. Also arrested was Matthew Osei, who is charged with attempted first-degree murder, five counts of kidnapping, and two counts of aggravated assault. Osei and Mohamed are currently being held without bail.

At the time of her arrest, Kinney had pending charges of cocaine possession and leaving the scene of an accident, along with active pretrial conditions of release prohibiting her from possessing regulated drugs. Kinney was processed at the Vermont State Police barracks in Shaftsbury. She was cited for the sale of cocaine charge and is due to appear at 8:15 a.m. Aug. 5, 2024, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Bennington.

The Vermont Drug Task Force also arrested Denise Huether and Jeffrey Mullett in connection with this investigation. Huether is charged with possession of cocaine and selling regulated drugs from a dwelling for knowingly permitting her dwelling to be used for the purpose of selling regulated drugs. Millette is charged with fentanyl trafficking. Huether and Millette also were processed at the Vermont State Police Barracks in Shaftsbury and are due to appear at 8:15 a.m. July 29, 2024, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Bennington.

Kinney, Huether, and Millette are being prosecuted by the Bennington County State’s Attorney's Office. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101 or submit a tip anonymously via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.