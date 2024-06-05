05 June 2024

310

Turkmen-Iraq political consultations were held at the MFA of Turkmenistan

On June 5, 2024, Turkmen-Iraqi political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan. The Turkmen side was headed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Serdar Muhammetdurdyev, the Iraqi side was headed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq, Mohammad Bahr Al-Ulum.

During the consultations, issues of expanding bilateral relations in various areas were discussed. The importance of expanding the legal framework for cooperation was emphasized.

Considering the important role of parliamentary diplomacy in the development of friendly relations between the states, a proposal was made to create a Turkmen-Iraqi Interparliamentary friendship group.

It was also noted that Turkmenistan and Iraq are constructively interacting within the framework of international structures, as evidenced by the mutual support of the initiatives and proposals put forward by the two states.

During the meeting, the Turkmen side, noting that the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi is widely celebrated this year, invited the leadership of Iraq to the Summit at the level of heads of state and government, which will be held in October of this year.

In addition, the trade and economic sphere was named a priority area of interstate partnership. In this context, it was noted that Turkmenistan and Iraq have sufficient potential to increase the volume of mutual trade, investment, and implement mutually beneficial projects in various sectors, including transport, energy, and water management.

Speaking about cultural and humanitarian partnership, the conviction was expressed that there are great opportunities for joint activities in the fields of science, education and tourism.