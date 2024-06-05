Submit Release
Bomb threat prompts lockdown at San Joaquin County Courthouse

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says, around 9:30 a.m., a man came to the courthouse security area and allegedly made threats that he had a bomb. Deputies detained the man immediately, the sheriff's office says, and started searching him. 

