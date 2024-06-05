Submit Release
Healy Senior Center Hosts Parking Lot Cookout Fundraiser

Press release from the Healy Senior Center:

BBQ Menu Fundraiser flyerJoin us for a parking lot cookout at the Healy Senior Center! We are raising money for our Meals on Wheels Program and our healthy activities for older adults.

When: Saturday, June 8th from Noon to 4pm.

Where: Healy Senior Center parking lot – 456 Briceland Road in Redway.

Admission: Free!

Live music by Intergalactic Trash

Parking: street parking available on Briceland Road. Lot parking also available at 591 Briceland Road.

Safe & Sober Shuttle: Yep! Pick-ups and drop-offs will be available in Garberville and Miranda. Please see shuttle schedule.

Food: delicious barbecue mains, sides, and desserts will be prepared by Chef Tom Scammell. Please see menu with prices.

Beverages: we will be pouring beer from Gyppo Ale Mill and wine generously donated by Redway Liquor. Soft drinks will also be available.

Silent auction: inside the dining hall, we will have a selection of wonderful items from local artists and businesses to bid on. All proceeds go to our programs and please be sure to thank our generous donors when you see them!

Cash only, please.

BBQ Fundraiser Sponsorship flyerAir-conditioned dining will also be available.

Sponsors: this event could not happen without the support of SoHum Health, Flood Plain Produce, Vocality Community Credit Union, Julia Morgan Redwood Grove, Gyppo Ale Mill, Chautauqua Natural Foods, Benbow Inn, and Redwood Cleaning Services. We are so grateful to these businesses for their strong support of the Healy Senior Center.

Shuttle Schedule flyer

