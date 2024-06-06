Yes Energy Named Snowflake Manufacturing and Industrials Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year
Yes Energy today announced that it has been named the 2024 Snowflake Manufacturing and Industrials Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year award winner.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yes Energy today announced at Snowflake Data Cloud Summit that it has been named the 2024 Snowflake Manufacturing and Industrials Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year award winner.
Snowflake recognized Yes Energy as a leading partner expanding the AI Data Cloud by delivering critical information to joint customers. Every day thousands of users depend on Yes Energy’s high-volume, high-velocity, near real-time and historical data to make decisions in support of energy trading, demand response, electric power procurement and marketing, and asset development and management. Yes Energy uses Snowflake Marketplace to quickly, securely, and cost-effectively deliver the critical data customers rely on to optimize their decisions while navigating the energy transition.
"We are honored to receive recognition from Snowflake and truly appreciate our partnership with them. Yes Energy's customers depend on us to navigate the complex, data-driven, power markets. Our collaboration with Snowflake allows us to more efficiently meet our customers' growing demand for sophisticated, reliable, scalable, and speedy data science and engineering solutions," said Isaac Velander, VP of product at Yes Energy.
Tyler Prince, SVP of worldwide alliances & channels at Snowflake, added, “Congratulations to Yes Energy for being named as Snowflake’s Manufacturing and Industrials Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year. Yes Energy delivers deep value to the AI Data Cloud ecosystem and through Snowflake Marketplace, and together we’re helping organizations better activate data for business value. We look forward to building on our partnership with Yes Energy to support innovation and the energy transition.”
About Yes Energy:
Yes Energy is a leader in power market data and provides innovative solutions to help traders, power companies, utilities and asset developers make sense of the complex, rapidly changing power market. Yes Energy provides robust, accurate and timely data, and comprehensive tools to help customers navigate the markets and make the right decisions every day. It’s time to Win the Day Ahead™ and only Yes Energy provides customers with the unique combination of better data, better delivery, and better direction needed to do that. Learn more at yesenergy.com.
