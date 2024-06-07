Enjoy The Sweetest French Treats Every Week for One Year New R4G Foodie Reward

Love to enjoy French baked treats every week? Join the Club! Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to help fund kids work program and earn The Sweetest Box of Goodies Every Week for a Year www.TheSweetestBox.com Love to enjoy French baked treats every week? Join the Club! Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to help fund kids work program and earn The Sweetest Box of Goodies Every Week for a Year www.TheSweetestBox.com Love to do something sweet for Father's Day have a talented Pre-K, Kindergarten, or Elementary Kid who loves to draw this is the party made for them www.ASweetDayinLA.com Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com Maple is an exceptionally talented 4th grade girl doing sweet foodie reviews. She works on The Sweetest Gigs, reviewing food she loves. And now is reviewing all the treats at petitgrain boulangerie www.TheSweetestGigs.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds for cause. The staffing agency rewards referrals with The Sweetest Treat.

Happiness is NEVER Paying for The Sweetest French Goodies Again!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.R4G is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with The Sweetest Goodie Box; enjoy French Treats every week for one year.According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good, "I am rewarding my favorite French Treats from petitgrain boulangerie in Santa Monica! Enjoy the best ever! Besides the treats, the customer service is spectacular. Want to try the sweetest French treats? Attend our next party ( www.ASweetDayinLA.com )!"AboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls' lives. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!For the last four years, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs for Hungry Talented Kids. Kids are hired to taste the sweetest treats and food they love, and do sweet reviews. "Do a Great Job...Get Hired Again!" Just like in the real world. Our sweetest mission is to teach kids sweet skills, positive values, and success habits. www.TheSweetestGigs.com Preparing Talented Kids for Tomorrow's Jobs!Love to Party for Good and experience The Sweetest Food, Music, and Sport Weekends? Join the club! Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow Mentoring Program; and earn Three Days to Party Trips to "Napa Valley's BottleRock, The Wynn Hotel Revelry (Food Event), and US Open in NYC." Trips include VIP Tix and Stay at The Sweetest Hotels. www.ThreeDaystoParty.com The Sweetest Weekend to Party for Good!12-Year-Old NJ Girl InaMinute worked on The Sweetest Girls Design Tomorrow Gig; Mom and Me Lunch to taste and review the best restaurants. Now available in LA!

