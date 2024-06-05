Readout of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s Meeting with His Excellency Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Commander in Charge, Bahrain Defense Force and Rear Admiral Ahmed Mohammed Ibrahim Al Bin Ali, Commander, Royal…

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti met His Excellency Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Commander in Charge, Bahrain Defense Force and Rear Admiral Ahmed Mohammed Ibrahim Al Bin Ali, Commander, Royal Bahrain Naval Force, June 5.

Franchetti underscored the U.S. Navy’s commitment to the security and stability of the region.

During the meeting, Franchetti expressed her gratitude for the long-standing partnership the U.S. Navy shares with the Kingdom of Bahrain and for the tremendous support provided to U.S. Navy Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet’s Sailors, Navy civilians, and their families.

CNO further expressed appreciation for Bahrain’s participation in Operation Prosperity Guardian, and its importance in maintaining the free flow of commerce across the region.

The leaders discussed Bahrain’s active membership in the 44-nation Combined Maritime Forces, including leading Combined Task Force 152 three times since the task force was stood up in 2005. They also discussed the significant advances in interoperability between the two navies and how the recently signed Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement (C-SIPA) formalizes U.S.-Bahrain cooperation to deter conflict in the region and will serve to advance Navy-to-Navy relations with purpose and urgency.

The U.S. and Bahraini navies frequently operate and train together, completing exercises like Exercise Diamond Defender 2024 and Search and Rescue Exercise.

This is the first time Franchetti has met Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa and Al Bin Ali.

