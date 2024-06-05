Fremont County DUI Task Force to focus on impaired driving during Lander Brewfest

The Fremont County DUI Task Force will be in operation and patrolling for impaired drivers this Friday and Saturday.

The operation will feature the Mobile DUI Command Vehicle from the Cheyenne Police Department. The vehicle is a resource for law enforcement and will be featured prominently throughout Fremont County as a reminder to never drive impaired.

SafeRide will be providing free rides within the Lander city limits during the Lander Brewfest. Just make the call, rides are free and walk ups at the event are welcomed. Look for the SafeRide booth and pick up locations at Brewfest on Friday (4 p.m. to midnight) and Saturday (1 p.m. to midnight) or call 307-856-WRTA (9782).

"Take advantage of SafeRide during the brewfest, or at least have a plan in place within your group to designate a sober driver," said Wyoming Department of Transportation public relations specialist Cody Beers of Riverton. "Using SafeRide or being buckled up and riding home safely in your buddy's pickup truck is way more fun than being cuffed and riding in the steel cage of an officer's vehicle to jail."

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff's Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois and BIA Wind River police departments.

Results are still pending from the DUI task force operation conducted over the Memorial Day weekend; the next task force operation will be conducted July 4-6.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends safe alternatives to drinking and driving: