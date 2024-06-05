Paul Comstock Partners Named Among Worth Magazine's 2024 Leading Advisors

Paul Comstock Partners

HOUSTON, TX, USA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul Comstock Partners, a premier wealth management firm, is proud to announce its recognition as one of Worth Magazine's 2024 Leading Advisors, ranking among the top 5 in Texas. This prestigious list highlights top-tier registered investment advisor firms that demonstrate excellence in sophisticated, personalized financial guidance.

Alison Comstock Moss, CEO of Paul Comstock Partners, said, "We are delighted to be recognized by Worth Magazine as one of the top advisors of 2024. This honor reflects our firm’s commitment to integrity, excellence, and our deep-seated dedication to our clients’ financial success. I am grateful for the dedicated team of professionals at Paul Comstock Partners who make this possible."

The selection process for the Worth's Leading Advisors list is rigorous, focusing on firms with an AUM of over $500 million, a client base predominantly comprising high-net-worth individuals, and a strong focus on comprehensive financial planning independent of broker-dealer affiliations. This ensures that the advice provided by listed firms is unbiased and purely client-centric.

Steve Browne, CFA, Chief Investment Officer at Paul Comstock Partners, remarked, "Recognition by Worth as a Leading Advisor is a testament to our strategic approach to wealth management, which consistently aligns with the sophisticated needs of our clients. This accolade energizes our commitment to innovation and personalized service in the complex landscape of wealth management."

Worth Magazine's editorial integrity and commitment to independence ensure that their selections truly reflect merit and excellence in wealth management, helping readers make informed decisions about who manages their wealth.

More information about Worth‘s Top RIA Firms 2024 is available at https://worth.com/leading-advisors/top-registered-investment-advisor-firms/

About Paul Comstock Partners

Founded in 1983, Paul Comstock Partners has been a beacon of independent, objective financial advice in Houston, TX. Specializing in wealth advisory, strategic planning, succession planning, and outsourced family office services, the firm has a proven track record of helping ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families navigate the complexities of wealth management. Paul Comstock Partners prides itself on its ability to bring clarity to complexity, enabling clients to make informed financial decisions for over 40 years.

Contact Information:

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Lorena Mallory at (713) 977-2694 or inquiry@paulcomstockpartners.com. Visit our website at paulcomstockpartners.com for an in-depth understanding of our services and philosophy.